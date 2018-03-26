Welcome to the Huddersfield Examiner's breaking news service.
There’s a few issues ont he roads right now:
M62:
Lane two (of two) is blocked, westbound.
There’s very slow traffic due to earlier accident, two cars involved on M62 Westbound near J18 M60 / M66 (Simister Island), congestion on M62 to J19 A6046 (Heywood). All lanes have been re-opened.
Lane four (of four) was blocked until around 07:25 following a minor accident. Accident had occurred within the residual delays of an earlier breakdown on the M60 between J17 and J16.
M1, northbound.
One lane blocked due to broken down lorry on M1 Northbound at J42 M62 (Lofthouse). Traffic is coping well. On the roundabout.
Power cut
Power has been lost in the Leeds Road area, around 850 properties are affected.
Minor accident
We’re getting reports of accident on Station Road at Saville Road in Skelmanthorpe.
It’s described as a “minor accident” and a bump.
It may cause a few delays in the area.
Regional: Murder suspect bailed
A 63-year-old Bradford man who was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of the murder of Hebden Bridge teenager Lindsay Jo Rimer has been released on police bail.
Detectives are continuing their enquiries.
Lindsay was last seen on November 7 1994 when she went to buy cornflakes from a shop in Hebden Bridge. Her body was found in April 1995 in the Rochdale Canal.
Walker's life saved by rescuers
An elderly walker was saved from certain death by Woodhead Mountain Rescue Team after he became lost on the moors near Langsett on Tuesday evening.
Woodhead Mountain Rescue Team say the 77-year-old was able to raise the alarm with a mobile phone call and was quizzed by team members expert in knowledge of the moorland to identify the most likely area where he would be found.
A search party was dispatched to locate him in very cold and snowy conditions with limited visibility.
Luckily, they found him.
He was very cold and suffering from hypothermia and the team provided shelter, a warm drink and food before leaving the moorland. He was unable to walk anymore and was wrapped in a casualty blanket and secured onto a stretcher to carry off the moorland.
Police are appealing for help to trace two missing West Yorkshire girls.
Lisa Eastwood, 14, and Katie Alexander, 17, have been missing since 7pm on Monday, November 7 when they were visiting Xscape in Castleford. They haven’t been in touch with family or friends since then and officers are very concerned for their welfare.
The girls have links across the country including Leeds, Manchester, Scunthorpe, Birmingham and London.
If anyone has any information about either girl they should contact DI Dan Tillett at Wakefield CID via 101
1 year on
It’s a year since Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner arrived - and what a year it’s been.
And lifelong Town Fan Jaleh Shoghi celebrates the German Head Coach’s first year at the John Smith’s Stadium with a specially penned poem .
Top toys!
Star Wars, Lego and Nerf blasters are among the predicted top-selling toys this Christmas, according to some of the UK’s biggest retailers.
The Toy Retailers Association (TRA) said a mixture of well-loved brands and increasingly popular collectable ranges dominated its annual DreamToys list of predicted top sellers.
The £60 Nerf N-Strike Elite Hyperfire foam dart blaster, £90 Wheels Ultimate Garage and the £100 Thomas & Friends TrackMaster Sky-High Bridge Jump are among the most expensive toys on the list.
The list is decided by a panel of leading toy retailers in the UK including Argos, Boots, Selfridges and Toys R US.
M62 travel update
Reports of one lane blocked and queuing traffic due to broken down vehicle on M62 Westbound between J20 A627(M) Rochdale and J19 A6046 (Heywood). In the roadworks area.
It’s affecting traffic from Huddersfield towards Manchester.
The Mayor of Kirklees, Clr Jim Dodds is already attending local Remembrance events.
Click here for a full list of services set to take place on Friday
Road resurfacing
There is planned resurfacing works in Milnsbridge.
Kirklees Highways’ team are resurfacing Market Street, which runs through the town.
The works will begin on Monday, November 14 and run until Sunday November 27.
Signs put up around the town advise drivers follow a diversion.
Hospital admissions on the up
Hospital admissions across the NHS in England rose to record levels last year.
Figures from NHS Digital show there were 16.2 million admissions during 2015/16, up from 12.7 million a decade ago.
People aged 65 to 69 accounted for 1.3 million admissions, the biggest number of a single age group, the data showed.
Overall, the average age of patients needing a hospital stay has been rising for several years.
From 2005/06 to 2015/16, admissions for patients aged 44 and under increased by less than 9%. But among the over-45s, the increase was almost 44%. Over the same time period, the population has also grown, although at a much lower rate than hospital admissions. Population has risen by 8% compared to an almost 30% growth in hospital admissions.
Hurrah for the gritters!
There will be a grit run later today:
Huddersfield on Trump
Huddersfield woke up to the news this morning that Donald Trump had claimed his place as America’s 45th president.
As reaction pours in from around the world, we’ve dived into the Twittersphere to see what people in Huddersfield are saying about Donald Trump’s historic victory.
Click here to see how Huddersfield has reacted & it comes with a WARNING: Some Tweets may include strong language and profanity.
Accident
A reader has just alerted us to an accident on Reinwood Road
It's Christmas! (Sorry)
Ok so this feel a little early, but I don’t plan the Christmas events...
This weekend sees the popular Reindeer Parades in Lindley and Shelley.
There’s usually a crowd of thousands to get there early if you’ve little ones who want their first glimpse of Santa
National news
Some sad national news:
There has been “some loss of life” after a tram derailed in Croydon, south London, police said.
British Transport Police (BTP) said it was “too early to confirm numbers” following the derailment in Croydon just after 06:00 GMT.
Travel update:
There’s hazardous driving conditions and one lane blocked due to snow on M621 Eastbound between M62 J27 / A650 / A62 (Gildersome) and J1 A6110 (Beeston/Farnley).
Driver’s are advised to approach with care and lane three (of three) is covered in snow.
Snow accident
A reader has just sent us this image of an overturned taxi in Milnsbridge this morning.
Icy roads warning
The snow is still falling at Examiner HQ in Bradley. Here’s what we can expect for the rest of the day:
“Today we’ll see a gradual fizzling out with a mix of rain, sleet and snow. But because the temperature won’t get much above 2 or 3 degrees and the temperature will drop overnight, it may mean the roads are icy so people need to be caution on Thursday morning .”
College fire update
I’ve just spoken to Ian Bitcon, West Yorkshire Fire’s Incident Commander for last night’s fire at Kirklees College.
He’s just told me they are talking to the college today about the future of the building.
Click here to find out more about the firehttp://www.examiner.co.uk/news/local-news/30-firefighters-tackle-another-arson-12148648
Airport closures
Flights were delayed at Leeds Bradford Airport due to snow, but they hope to re-open soon.
Weather update
A third of Huddersfield has been affected by snowfall, mostly around the Colne and Holme Valleys and Salendine Nook areas.
Weatherman Paul Stevens says low temperatures today and overnight may mean icy roads tomorrow.
The worst of the M62’s problems are over, although traffic is heavier than normal and stop-start traffic on M62 Eastbound between J22 A672 (Rishworth Moor) and J23 A640 / A643 (Huddersfield).
MPs react to Donald Trump
Donald Trump will become the 45th president of the United States after voters gambled on his pledge to “Make America Great Again”.
He pulled off an astonishing victory in the race for the White House.
And Huddersfield MP Barry Sheerman responded saying “Suddenly our country feels small isolated & friendless” adding:
Colne Valley MP Jason McCartney tweeted:
And Dewsbury MP Paula Sherriff summed it up saying:
Travel round-up
Here’s the latest on the roads:
M62: the hard shoulder is closed eastbound from Huddersfield to Leeds. There’s slow traffic and hazardous driving conditions due to snow on M62 Eastbound between J26 M606 / A58 (Chain Bar) and J27 M621 / A650 / A62 (Gildersome), congestion on M62 to J23 A640 / A643 (Huddersfield).
M62: Hazardous driving conditions due to snow on M62 in both directions between J21 A640 (Milnrow) and J25 A644 (Brighouse). The area around Scammonden Dam is said to be particularly slow.
Calderdale Way: Traffic is heavier than normal on A629 Calderdale Way Westbound between A6025 Halifax Road and A6026 Wakefield Road / B6112 Stainland Road.
Here’s a video of the scene by our chief photographer Julian Hughes:
Kirklees College fire latest
Here’s our story on the fire at Kirklees College last night.
I’ll be speaking to the college today to see if the 5ft fire this year will be a catalyst for action.
On the buses
Snow is now affecting bus travel in the Colne Valley:
Travel news:
M62: The hard shoulder closed, slow traffic and hazardous driving conditions due to snow on M62 Eastbound between J26 M606 / A58 (Chain Bar) and J27 M621 / A650 / A62 (Gildersome), congestion on M62 to J23 A640 / A643 (Huddersfield).
The hard shoulder would normally be open to traffic during peak time. Three lanes remain open. Uncertain why the hard shoulder is closed, as there does not appear to be a breakdown. On the route from Huddersfield towards Leeds.
On the buses:
All Arriva services in Leeds/Heckmondwike area running up to 30 mins late due to snow.
Weather watch:
The Met Office says the snow will continue all morning with “Pennine areas are expected to receive a covering of snow, largely on vegetated surfaces above 200-300 m. However, there is also the potential for 5-10 cm of snow to settle to low levels over parts of Yorkshire and down into the northeast Midlands, though with a good deal of uncertainty about this. Please be aware of the potential for difficult driving conditions in some areas.”
Here’s a video of the scene on Salendine Nook by our chief photographer Julian Hughes