Welcome to the Huddersfield Examiner's breaking news service.

Stay with us throughout the day to be the first to know everything that's happening across West Yorkshire.

We'll be bringing you updates on crime, health, sport, politics, education and more live from the Examiner team.

And remember to check back before you travel as during peak times we'll provide you with all of the latest traffic updates on the M62 and roads around the region.

If there's something you've noticed and want us to check out then please feel free to get in touch - you can call us on 01484 437712, email editorial@examiner.co.uk or tweet @Examiner. You can also find us on Facebook here .

Or, if you'd prefer to submit a story anonymously, you can enter details in the 'Got a story?' box on our homepage .