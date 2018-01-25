Welcome to the Huddersfield Examiner's breaking news service.
Missing teenager found
A Huddersfield missing teenager has been found.
Irram Saleem, 14, has notified police she is safe and well and had travelled to Oldham.
Police earlier appealed for her whereabouts after she was reported missing yesterday afternoon.
The Moor End Academy student had disappeared from Leeds Railway Station yesterday afternoon.
M62 delays
A broken down lorry is causing delays westbound on the M62 between J25 Brighouse and J24 A629 Ainley Top.
One lane was briefly closed but has now re-opened.
Good morning Huddersfield! Reporter Louise here. I’ll check the latest news, weather and travel for you now.
Man linked to 'suspicious package' find in Leeds bailed
A man arrested following a ‘suspicious package’ discovery in Leeds yesterday has been bailed.
The suspect, 35, was held after a suspicious package was removed from Harewood Street, near Victoria Gate, on Wednesday morning.
Shoppers and workers were evacuated for several hours while army bomb disposal experts dealt with the device, which they later declared safe.
An evil mum and her drug dealer boyfriend who gave a four-year-old girl diazepam and heroin for up to six months before she died of a heart attack have been jailed for 13 years.
Hull Crown Court has heard how Michala Pyke fed her daughter, Poppy Widdison, sedatives because she was an “inconvenience” to her relationship with John Rytting.
Poppy died in June 2013 after suffering a cardiac arrest at Rytting’s “squalid” home, in Grimsby, North East Lincolnshire, where prescription and controlled drugs were “left lying around”.
Toxicology tests found Poppy had ingested significant amounts of heroin and methadone for a period of between two and six months before her death.
Sentencing, Judge Jeremy Richardson QC told Pyke she was a ‘malevolent woman’ and an ‘unfit mother’.
Halifax murder probe
A third person has been arrested in connection with a Halifax murder investigation.
Police were called to Athol Close, off Athol Road in Ovenden shortly after 1.15pm yesterday following reports that a man had been attacked.
Officers attended and 49-year-old man with serious injuries. He was treated by paramedics but died at the scene.
A post mortem examination carried out to determine the cause of death is due to take place this afternoon.
Two men aged 33 and 25 arrested yesterday remain in police custody.
A 31-year-old woman was also arrested late on Wednesday evening on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.
Anyone who has any information about the incident is asked to contact police via 101 quoting 646 of January 18.
M62 hold ups
One lane is currently closed due to broken down vehicle on M62 Eastbound between J26 M606 / A58 (Chain Bar) and J27 at (Gildersome).
Bomb squad visit schools in Yorkshire over 'historic' chemical scare
More than 40 schools in Yorkshire were visited by the bomb squad last night.
The alarm was raised and after staff discovered potentially hazardous chemical on the premises.
The chemical, which is included on the A Level chemistry syllabus, can be used safely if stored correctly but presents a hazard if left to dry out.
But army bomb disposal experts destroyed the dangerous substances as a precaution.
Education officers were advised to check whether they had historic supplies of 2.4 dinitrophenylhydrazine (DNPH) last autumn.
Did you hear of the bomb squad at your school?
Contact us on 01484 437769.
Motion carried
Kirklees councillors have carried the Labour party’s motion on social care and NHS underfunding.
Kirklees will ask the leaders of all our political groups to sign a joint letter to the relevant Secretaries of State, and campaign through local MPs and the Local Government Association, for an adequate funding of social care and the NHS.
The Kirklees Conservatives likely won’t sign it as they didn’t vote in favour of the motion.
Going through the motions!
Kirklees councillors are still debating the Labour party motion on Social care and NHS underfunding.
If members vote in favour of it, they’ll write collectively to the government and local MPs stressing concerns about the “ongoing crisis” in the services caused by the “unprecedented demand, and unprecedented, chronic underfunding by this Conservative Government”.
I can’t see the Kirklees Conservatives voting for it, so it’s a numbers game.
The debate goes on...
Murder investigation in Calderdale
Detectives have launched a murder investigation in Halifax after a man died.
Police were called to Athol Close, off Athol Road in Ovenden shortly after 1.15pm on Wednesday January 18, following reports that a man had been attacked.
Officers attended and found a man with serious injuries. He was treated by paramedics but died at the scene.
A scene remains in place and early stage enquiries are ongoing.
Anyone who has any information is asked to contact police via 101 quoting 646 of January 18.
Two men aged 33 and 25 have been arrested on suspicion of murder.
NHS talk
Kirklees councillors are now discussing a motion on social care & NHS underfunding. Labour want fellow members to vote to call on the government to review the crisis.
Our local government reporter Nick is at the meeting, he’s just tweeted:
Confirmed: Smoking cessation services to be cut
Clr Viv Kendrick, Cabinet Member - Adults, Health & Activity to Improve Health, has confirmed that the contract for smoking cessation services “will be ceased in the near future”.
She said the government had, without warning, cut £2m from the Public Health budget.
She said: “It doesn’t mean there isn’t going to be some smoking cessation services, there will be for vulnerable people like pregnant women.
“The decision was taken after advice from Public Health consultants about value for money and achieving the results we needed to achieve.”
Public health cuts concern
Kirklees councillors have been hearing deputations from residents raising concerns about NHS and social care issues.
One man has claimed the smoking cessation service is at risk, and questioned what other public health services were in line for cuts.
Councillors have yet to respond.
Yorkshire Bank branches to close
Clydesdale and Yorkshire Bank is to close 79 branches with the loss of more than 400 jobs, according to Unite.
The Yorkshire Bank branches to close are: Alfreton, Barnoldswick, Bradford West Bowling, Burton-Upon-Trent, Chadderton, Cleveleys, Clitheroe, Coalville, Crewe, Filey, Gateshead, Goole, Guisborough, Hinckley, Hull Hessle Road, Knottingley, Leamington Spa, Leeds Central, Leeds Chapel Allerton, Leeds Headingley, Leeds Woodsley Road, Leigh, Middlesbrough Berwick Hills, Newark, Normanton, Norton, Nottingham Bulwell, Ossett, Pickering, Retford, Richmond, Ripon, Royton, Sheffield Broomhill, Sheffield Firth Park, South Shields, Todmorden, Wath upon Dearne and Wellingborough.
On the agenda
There’s a meeting of Kirklees Council tonight and my colleague Nick is there.
There may be some mention of what council tax rise we can expect, nothing confirmed so far but they can hike it by 5% as we’ve previously reported
If time allows, councillors will also discuss a motion on social care funding. The Kirklees Labour party say: “Starving our social care system of resources puts lives at risk and destroys the quality of life of countless residents of Kirklees.”
Updates to follow...
Police look for missing girl
Fifteen-year-old Chloe Lee from Bradford has gone missing and police are appealing for help finding her.
Chloe was reported missing from the Idle area yesterday evening.
Enquiries have been ongoing to trace her today and it is possible she may be in the Bradford City Centre area.
The 15-year-old is described as white, 5ft 5ins tall and of medium build with green shoulder length hair.
She was last seen wearing an all light grey tracksuit and black trainers.
Anyone who sees her or has any information about her location should contact the Bradford Special Operations Room on 01274 376741.
St Pat causes a stir
This is causing some debate among our readers:
Sir Patrick Stewart has said he is ‘embarrassed to be British’ in a tweet about Brexit.
Do you agree with him? Join the debate...
Man arrested after bomb hoax
A man has been arrested in connection with a bomb hoax in Leeds this morning.
The 35-year-old man was arrested following an incident where a suspicious package was found in Harewood Street in the city centre at about 8.40am.
A cordon was put in place and nearby premises were evacuated until army bomb disposal experts were able to declare the item safe.
Traffic and travel
If you’re about to head home, here’s the latest on the roads:
1) Very slow traffic on M62 Westbound at J28 A650 / A653 (Tingley).
2) Slow traffic on A58 Halifax Road in both directions at A644 Brighouse Road.
3) Slow traffic on A629 Halifax Road in both directions at Birkby Road.
4) Slow traffic on A640 Trinity Street in both directions around A62 Castlegate / Trinity Street.
5) Slow traffic on A644 in both directions at M62 J25 (Brighouse).
Jobs to go in Huddersfield
We’ve heard that Shaw & Lisle, a food manufacturing firm, is to be liquidated.
Staff at the company, based at Aspley, were told the news today.
Directors told staff that it could not continue due to its financial position.
We’ll have more on this soon.
Travel update
Its nearing rush hour, and there’s slow traffic on A629 Halifax Road in both directions at Birkby Road.
Kirklees takes on the government
Kirklees leader Clr David Sheard has written to the government highlighting the cross-party political feelings about government funding cuts.
Here’s more on it and the letter is in his tweet below
New arrival takes to the skies!
We hope we’ll never need the services of the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
But now if we do it’s reassuring to know they are better equipped and more efficient than ever.
Yorkshire Air Ambulance has launched its second new £6m Airbus aircraft which has ‘exceptional flight performance’ and will have significantly lower operational and maintenance costs.
And it can also fly at night - unlike their ageing predessors and has a larger cabin space for patients to be treated in.
Following the completion of crew training and a full medical fit-out it has now taken to the skies over North Yorkshire.
Horror crash
Three passengers were taken to hospital after this horror crash in Holmfirth last night.
A fourth person, the driver, has been arrested and enquiries are ongoing.
No further details of the casualties have been released at this time.
Anyone who witnessed the incident should contact police on 101.
Huddersfield's MP questions PM over the UK's Brexit deal
Huddersfield’s MP feels there are “dark clouds looming” over the UK’s Brexit deal.
Barry Sheerman asked Prime Minister Theresa May in this week’s Prime Minister’s Questions: “We in this House have a real responsibility for our children and grandchildren to have a bright future, but is she aware there are dark clouds looming on the horizon in terms of intolerance, racism across Europe and the foundering and flux of many of the great institutions that have kept peace and prosperity since the last World War.”
The Prime Minister, who on Tuesday set out her ‘all out’ Brexit plan, replied: “...as we move out of the European Union the United Kingdom will be more outward looking, we will be more looking globally.
On Tuesday the PM warned the EU that to try to “punish” the UK would be “an act of calamitous self-harm”.
Traffic
We’re hearing reports of debris on the M62 near Ainley Top.
Take extra care if you are heading that way.
Traffic
This tractor appears to have taken a quick route off the road at Chapel Hill.
Traffic
We’re hearing reports of a crash at Somerset Road near Lidl. I’m checking it out with police now.