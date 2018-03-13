Welcome to the Huddersfield Examiner's breaking news service.
Stay with us throughout the day to be the first to know everything that's happening across Huddersfield and the rest of West Yorkshire.
We'll also be bringing you updates on crime, health, sport, politics, education and more live from the Examiner team.
And remember to check back before you travel as during peak times we'll provide you with all of the latest traffic updates on the M62 and roads around the region.
You can also download our app to get news on the go and push notifications for the latest breaking stories here .
If there's something you've noticed and want us to check out then please feel free to get in touch - you can call us on 01484 437712, email editorial@examiner.co.uk or tweet @Examiner. You can also find us on social media here .
Sign off
That’s all for tonight.
Join us tomorrow at 7:30am for the day’s breaking news.
Woman in critical condition after being hit by car
A woman is critically ill in hospital after she was hit by a car.
The incident took place at the junction of Lea View and Brook Royd View, Batley, at around 12.45pm.
Another of today's most read
Councillors shrugged off road safety fears and complaints from Bradford to give a huge industrial complex planning approval.
The 57 acre former North Bierley Water Treatment plant by the M606 could now be redeveloped as an employment site – providing 800 new jobs.
Another pothole whopper
Appeal for relatives of deceased
Coroners are appealing for relatives of Kenneth Todd to come forward.
Mr Todd, 70, was found dead at his home in Amberton Gardens, Gipton, Leeds, on Thursday 1 March.
There were no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.
Any relatives of Mr Todd are asked to contact Coroners Officer John Bracewell on 01924 292301
See the strangest and most disgusting stuff found in dog fur
A doll’s head, a full size hairbrush and slugs are among the weird and disgusting items found in the fur of ungroomed dogs.
The Groom Room at Pets at Home carried out a survey of 1,200 dog groomers at 290 of its UK salons, to reveal the strangest items found lurking in their customers’ pooches hair.
No babies can be born at HRI at the moment
Huge pressure on hospital beds at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary has forced its birth centre to close.
This means all babies are now having to be born in Calderdale Royal Infirmary ... or at home.
Hospital bosses say the six birth centre beds are needed for emergency admissions elsewhere in the hospital.
One of today's most read
A car crashed after it was chased by police in Huddersfield and then police arrested the driver as he tried to run away.
The dramatic scenes in Birkby were witnessed at around 10pm last night when it is believed the driver took drastic steps to evade police and mounted the pavement on Miln Road as police blocked the junction with Saint John’s Road.
Wouldn't want to drive over that
This 11cm whopper could be busting a few wheels.
Police looking for a fox
West Yorkshire Police’s Wildlife Crime Unit are looking for two foxes.
They posted on their Facebook page: “In the last 24 hours there have been 18 incidents involving animals across the force area.
“Two tame foxes have escaped from premises in the Heckmondwike area.
“One is described as being silver and black the other is described as having half a tail. The animals are both tame.
“If sighted please call 101 and quote log 666 of the 12/3/18 .”
Millennial railcard site crashes due to demand
A website selling new millennial railcards crashed due to high demand as just 10,000 went on sale.
Passengers across Britain aged 26-30 are eligible for the discount card for the first time.
But the website selling the cards was unable to cope when they went on sale on Tuesday morning.
But only 10,000 are initially being made available while the scheme is trialled to assess the impact on revenue and passenger numbers.
The cards cost £30 each year and save a third off most fares.
Travel round-up
Here’s the latest on the roads:
1) Queueing traffic on A629 Salterhebble Hill and Huddersfield Road around the hospital by A646 Dryclough Lane. Travel time is nine minutes.
2) Slow traffic on A649 Wakefield Road inbound at A58 Leeds Road.
Police incident in Birkby
There was an incident in the Birkby area last night, which followed a police pursuit.
We understand a driver evaded a police car, before crashing into a barrier.
It happened at around 10pm in the Birkby and Edgerton area.
Around five or six marked police cars were spotted in the area and a number of roads including St John’s Road.
We’ll have more on this soon.
Girls still missing - police re-appeal for help tracing them
Officers and staff have been conducting extensive enquiries to locate two girls missing from home for a week.
Bernadett Berki 12 and Szimonetta Berki, aged 11, who were reported missing on Tuesday 6 March.
Police in Kirklees are now turning to the public for information to help trace them.
The children lived in the Chapel Fold area of Batley, but have extensive links and extended family across Huddersfield.
It is thought they are with three relatives – two women and a man
Detective Inspector Lee Donnelly of Kirklees CID, said; “We are concerned for Bernadett and Szimonetta’s welfare and want to reassure them, or anyone who knows where they are, that they are not in any trouble. Our priority is making sure that they are all OK.
“I would appeal to anyone who has seen them, or who knows where they are now to get in contact with us.”
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the police via 101 quoting log number 1107 of 6 March or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.
Yorkshire's favourite reservoir
The region has spoken and Yorkshire’s favourite reservoir has been named as Ogden.
The picturesque spot, just above Halifax, does have stunning views.
It also has a flat walk for those with mobility issues or people pushing prams.
I think we have some nicer reservoirs in Huddersfield - Scammonden and Digley are lovely.
Appeal over missing boy
Police are urgently appealing for the public’s help to find a 12-year-old boy who has gone missing in Leeds.
George Blanchard was last seen at 12.12pm on Monday (12/3) in the Chapeltown area of Leeds.
He is from Armley and is known to frequent Chapeltown and Harehills.
He is described as white, 5ft 3ins tall, slim, with mousy blond hair, which is shaved at the sides and longer on top. He was last seen wearing a green parka coat, jeans and a blue backpack.
Detective Inspector Susan MacLachlan, of Leeds District Safeguarding Unit, said: “We are very concerned for George’s welfare due to his age and the length of time he has been missing, and we urgently need to hear from anyone who has seen him or who knows where he is.
“We have officers out searching for him and checking various addresses and we would like to hear from anyone who has any information that could assist us in finding him.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Special Operations Room at Elland Road via 101 quoting log number 821 of March 12.
Pothole problems
Our reporter Andrew Robinson is out checking on potholes today.
Is there a bigger on than this?
M62 blog updates
M62 updates will be on this dedicated live blog - see it by clicking here
2 lanes blocked
Two lanes of the M62 are blocked and there’s queueing traffic due to multi-vehicle accident.
It’s M62 Eastbound at J24 A629 (Ainley Top).
Lanes two and three (of three) is blocked as one car has come to rest straddling lanes two and three.
The other vehicles involved are on the hard shoulder.
Accident at Ainley Top
One lane of the M62 is blocked and ther’s queueing traffic due to multi-vehicle accident.
It’s on M62 Eastbound at J24 A629 (Ainley Top).
Lane three (of three) is blocked as one car has come to rest straddling lanes two and three.
The other vehicles involved are on the hard shoulder.
M62 alert
There’s very slow traffic and traffic heavier than normal on M62 Westbound at J28 A650 / A653 (Tingley).
Congestion to J31 A655 (Castleford). Matrix sign set to 40 mph.
There are no reports of any accidents or lane closures and nothing can be seen on camera.
Busy in Rastrick
We did a story yesterday about roadworks in Rastrick.
I use this road on my commute and it took six light changes before I could turn right from New Hey Road, just to get in the queue on Clough Lane to get through the temporary traffic lights.
It’ll be like this for most of the week - click here for background
Car on fire on M62
This has just come in, there’s a car on fire on the M62.
It’s eastbound just after junction 33.
No reports of it affecting traffic just yet.
Travel round-up
Here’s what’s happening on the roads right now:
1) Slow traffic on M62 Eastbound around J24 A629 (Ainley Top). There’s no incident, just volume of traffic.
2) Slow traffic on M62 Westbound between J19 A6046 (Heywood) and J18 M60 / M66 (Simister Island).
3) Heavy traffic on A629 Salterhebble Hill and Huddersfield Road around the hospital by A646 Dryclough Lane. Travel time is seven minutes.
Good Morning Huddersfield
Welcome to Tuesday’s live blog of news from in and around Huddersfield.
Today is forecast for a cloudy start, with a break in the clouds mid-morning and sunny spells developing. It will then stay fine and dry for most, although the odd shower will be possible throughout.
The maximum temperature 9°C.