Moorland car recovery planned
Greater Manchester Police say they don’t expect a car to be recovered today which crashed off a moorland road near Scammonden.
The woman driver was injured when the red Ford Fiesta left New Hey Road on Wednesday at around 2pm.
Police are organising for the car to be recovered but it may take some time.
Crash at Hillhouse lights
There’s been a minor crash at the Hillhouse traffic lights this morning. Traffic has been in a queue on Bradford Road back to Matalan.
Police have been at the scene. Avoid the area if you can.
Appeal after woman killed in West Yorkshire crash
Police investigating a fatal road traffic collision in Bradford have released details of a vehicle they would like to trace.
They would like to speak to the occupants of what is thought to be a Ford vehicle, which was travelling along the A641 Huddersfield Road at about 8.30pm on 24 February, when it was overtaken by the silver Vauxhall Astra which was involved in the collision a short time later.
Jane Floweth, 68, from Ilkley, was a passenger in a blue Honda Jazz which was in collision with the Astra on Common Lane, near the Guide Post Hotel.
She was taken to hospital where she later died from her injuries.
A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains on bail pending further enquiries.
Anyone who can assist the investigation is asked to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team on 101, quoting crime reference 13180092933.
HRI legal fight 'costing £60,000'
I think we all know that lawyers don’t come cheap. This is the latest from the HRI protest outside Leeds Crown Court this morning.
Media coverage for HRI protest today
Some media coverage of the protest outside the Leeds court today.
Protest in full swing
There’s around 20 protesters outside Leeds Crown Court this morning for the Hands Off HRI protest.
Lawyers will be inside the court later to ask a judge to consider ordering a review of the decision to downgrade HRI services.
Sheerman calls for tight sanctions on Russia
For those following the row between the UK and Russia following the use of a Russian-made nerve agent on a former spy in the UK - here’s Huddersfield MP Barry Sheerman’s take on it:
MP backs health protest at crown court
Colne Valley Labour MP Thelma Walker has sent her support to protesters who are gathering this morning outside Leeds Crown Court.
Here’s her tweet:
Hands Off HRI campaigners are gathering ahead of a hearing inside the court in which lawyers will argue that the decision to downgrade services at HRI and close the A&E should go to judicial review.
Follow our blog today for updates on the protest and the judge’s decision.
World food event starting today
Feeling peckish? Why not pop into town today and savour the delights of the International Market. Last year I enjoyed a kangaroo burger.
It starts today and runs until Sunday. There are 50 stalls selling various produce. Head to New Street and Market Place.
Opening times are 9am to 9pm, and on Sunday 10am to 5pm.
Appeal after woman badly hurt in collision
Police are renewing an appeal for witnesses to a road traffic collision in Batley on Tuesday.
The incident happened at 12.42pm when a Skoda Fabia was reversing down Brookroyd Lane when it collided with a 56-year-old woman.
The injured woman was left in a serious condition.
Any witnesses to the incident are asked to call the Major Collision and Enquiry Team on 101 quoting log 799 of Tuesday 13 March.
Trainee engineers wanted in Huddersfield
Openreach has launched its biggest recruitment drive to date, creating thousands of jobs across the country including in Huddersfield.
In total, 3500 new trainee engineers will help roll out the latest broadband and 5G technology in eight major cities.
More than 90 trainee engineers will be hired across West Yorkshire in the next 12 months, located in Huddersfield, Halifax, Leeds, Dewsbury, Bradford and Wakefield.
Around 220 trainees engineers will be hired across Yorkshire.
Openreach’s ‘Fibre First’ programme will deliver expanded ‘full fibre’ networks in up to 40 towns, cities and boroughs, setting it on a trajectory to reach ten million British premises by the mid-2020s.
It has committed to making ultrafast fibre available in three million British homes and business by the end of 2020 and, if the conditions are right, intends to go significantly further, bringing the benefits of the technology to the majority of homes and businesses in the UK.
The roll-out will commence in eight cities: Leeds, Birmingham, Bristol, Cardiff, Edinburgh, Liverpool, London and Manchester.
A new state-of-the-art fibre engineering school has been established at Bradford, one of 12 training centres being built across the UK to support the fibre roll-out.
M62 congestion due to broken down car
A broken down car on the M621 eastbound is affecting the M62.
One lane of the M621 is blocked and there is queueing traffic.
It is causing queues back on to the M62 with traffic queueing to exit J27 Eastbound.
Crash involving lorry and car on M1
One to avoid if you are heading over to the M1 this morning:
* Three lanes closed and queueing traffic due to accident, lorry and a car involved on M1 Northbound at J41 A650 (Carrgate).
Lanes three, four and five (of five) are closed.
Here’s what Highways England are saying:
HRI protest is taking place later this morning
Health campaigners are taking part in a protest outside Leeds Crown Court this morning.
Members of the Hands Off HRI campaign group will be outside the court from 9.30am ahead of a court hearing on their bid for a judicial review of plans to downgrade HRI and close the A&E.
Heavy traffic on M62 westbound
One to watch for on the M62 westbound over in Tingley.
* One lane closed and heavy traffic due to broken down vehicle on M62 Westbound between J28 A650 / A653 (Tingley) and J27 M621 / A650 / A62 (Gildersome).
Lane one (of four) is closed.
Situation on the trains
Just looking at the trains now and the only problem I can see is this cancellation:
Warning of strong winds on the M62
It’s looking fairly quiet on the roads and motorways this wet and windy morning.
The only thing to be aware of at the moment is a warning of strong winds on the M62 between Rishworth Moor and Milnrow. The speed limit has been set at 50mph as a precaution.
The only other issue:
* Slow traffic on A644 Brighouse and Denholme Road at A644 Brighouse Road (Christ Church traffic lights).
Good morning Huddersfield
Welcome to Thursday’s live blog of news, sport and travel in and around Huddersfield.
Here’s a photo of a frosty Thongsbridge in the morning sunshine.
Today we’re in for persistent and occasionally heavy rain accompanied by strong winds. The maximum temperature is set to be 8°C.