Teen arrested on suspicion of Meltham Road stabbing
A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of stabbing a teenager on Meltham Road, Lockwood, last night.
The 18-year-old victim remains in a serious condition in hospital, police said this morning.
Stranded lorry on M62 has been moved
Our current most read story
A ‘rapper’ has avoided prison after trying to force a schoolgirl to give him oral sex.
Kyle St Hilaire, who has rap music videos on YouTube under the stage name Future, tried to make the 15-year-old masturbate and give him oral sex in a secluded woodland during her school’s lunch break in February last year.
Fog lights on your car
Boy racers use them when it isn’t foggy to look like Colin McRae (RIP). Which is illegal.
When it’s actually foggy people don’t use them.
Anyway, here’s how to do it.
Some cracking snaps of Blackmoorfoot Reservoir in the fog
Traffic looking very slow on M62
Very slow traffic on the M62 eastbound between junctions 24 (Ainley Top) and 26 (Chain Bar).
Fog, which means the hard shoulder is closed, plus a stranded lorry on the central reservation, near Brighouse, appears to be causing the delays.
One of yesterday's most read
A dad-of-three was killed just moments after riding off on a motorbike while upset over a relationship breakdown.
A post mortem examination on 24-year-old Ross Nicholls’ body revealed the presence of cannabis and cocaine in his system.
Broken down lorry on M62
Very slow traffic due to broken down lorry on M62 Eastbound between J26 M606 / A58 Whitehall Road / A638 Bradford Road (Chain Bar) and J27 M621 / A650 / A62 (Gildersome).
The lorry has come to rest within the boundaries of the central reservation and is not blocking any lanes.
Fog making travel on M62 very slow
Fog and restrictions on M62 Eastbound between J26 M606 / A58 Whitehall Road / A638 Bradford Road (Chain Bar) and J27 M621 / A650 / A62 (Gildersome).
Due to the fog, Highways are unable to open the hard shoulder to use as a live lane which is slowing traffic.
Appears to be affecting traffic between junctions 23 (Outlane) and 27 (Morley).
Happy Friday Huddersfield!
Morning all, welcome to Friday’s liveblog of news, sport, traffic and travel in and around Huddersfield.
Today is set to be windy with rain, turning colder later with hill snow.
This snowy snap was taken at Digley Reservoir during the last snow-storm - lets hope it’s not as bad.