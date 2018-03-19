Welcome to the Huddersfield Examiner's breaking news service.
Stay with us throughout the day to be the first to know everything that's happening across Huddersfield and the rest of West Yorkshire.
We'll also be bringing you updates on crime, health, sport, politics, education and more live from the Examiner team.
And remember to check back before you travel as during peak times we'll provide you with all of the latest traffic updates on the M62 and roads around the region.
You can also download our app to get news on the go and push notifications for the latest breaking stories here .
If there's something you've noticed and want us to check out then please feel free to get in touch - you can call us on 01484 437712, email editorial@examiner.co.uk or tweet @Examiner. You can also find us on social media here .
Three-year-old missing with sisters
Members of the Hungarian are being asked for help to trace three girls missing from home.
West Yorkshire Police has been looking for two sisters, Bernadett Berki, 12, and Szimonetta Berki, 11, who were reported missing on Tuesday 6 March.
Police now believe they may be with their three-year-old niece, Leonetta Bogdan.
Police are working with partner agencies in Hungary, but they are also asking the Hungarian community here in West Yorkshire for help.
The children lived in the Chapel Fold area of Batley, but have extensive links and extended family across Huddersfield. It is also thought they have links to Leicester. And all three girls are known to have strong links to the Hungarian community.
Detective Chief Inspector Fiona Gaffney of Kirklees District Police, said: “We have been carrying out extensive enquiries to trace all three children since they were reported missing including press appeals.
“Most of the work has been behind the scenes, however, as we strongly believe the three girls are with family members.
“We do not believe any third party is involved.
“Work has included enquiries and working with partner agencies including those in Hungary.
“We are however becoming increasingly concerned for their welfare as we have been unable to find them and are now calling on members of the public, particularly members of the Hungarian community, to come forward and help us find these girls as we need to locate them and ensure they are OK.”
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the police via 101 quoting log number 1107 of 6 March or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.
Travel round-up
There’s a few things happening on the roads so here’s a round-up
1) Heavy traffic and partially blocked due to accident on A644 Wakefield Road in both directions near Sherwood Road.
Near to Travis Perkins.
2) Heavy traffic due to traffic light failure on A58 Aachen Way at Queen’s Road.
All lights are out at this junction. Near Tesco.
3) Queueing traffic on A629 Salterhebble Hill and Huddersfield Road around the hospital by A646 Dryclough Lane.
Crash in Brighouse
There has been a crash between two cars in Brighouse.
It happened around 12.30pm on Wakefield Road, near to the Travis Perkins branch.
An ambulance is on the scene but it doesn’t look to be a serious crash.
Busy weekend for volunteer rescue teams
Volunteer mountain rescue teams were busy over the weekend helping in snow-hit communities.
Woodhead, Holme Valley and Calder Valley mountain and search and rescue teams were all busy.
Holme Valley Mountain Rescue Team, based in Marsden, spent Saturday afternoon searching for a high risk missing person in the Osmondthorpe area of Leeds. It was quickly followed by a call out from the Yorkshire Ambulance Service (YAS) to assist with a casualty near Marsden who had a suspected fractured leg.
Their colleagues at Woodhead Mountain Rescue Team were called to Woodhead Pass assisting stranded drivers, help NHS staff and being on stand-by to assist Yorkshire Ambulance Service.
The Calder Valley Search and Rescue Team had 10 call outs, including helping find a young woman who required urgent medical assistance from an isolated location near Hardcastle Crags.
They said: “Due to the remote location and the urgency, CVSRT requested the assistance of the HM Coastguard from Humberside (Rescue 912). “Once the casualty was packaged and loaded onto the helicopter, she was airlifted to Savile Park, Halifax and handed over to the ambulance crew for onward journey to Calderdale Royal Hospital.”
Other jobs for the team of volunteers included finding a hypothermic mountain biker at Warland Reservoir who required assistance. They assisted YAS to get to patients, including an 80-year-old woman in Halifax and a man with chest pains. They also worked with Oldham Mountain Rescue Team to assist with an incident involving a coach with 18 passengers on board that was stranded on Blackstone Edge Road, plus helped another driver stuck in wintery conditions near Scammonden.
Fine for Leeds football fan
A Leeds United fan has been ordered to pay £1.2k after stamping on police officer.
Samuel Paul Johnson, 26, of Allenby Crescent, Leeds, was returning from the Middleborough v Leeds fixture on Friday 2 March when he assaulted the officer. Johnson pleaded guilty to assaulting an officer and possession of cocaine and was sentenced at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court on 15 March.
Sergeant Bob Smith said: “The behaviour of Johnson and the group he was with was absolutely disgraceful and must have been extremely frightening for other fans, passengers and staff on the train and at the station.
“The group, who were high on drugs and drink, were intent on a fight and after initially targeting other passengers they then turned on officers.
“Luckily the officer didn’t sustain any serious injuries but the force used by Johnson to stamp on his back whilst he was trying to restrain and arrest a violent man could have quite easily caused serious and permanent damage to his back and spine.”
Singing policeman
This is great, there’s a singing policeman at the event at St George’s Square.
The police are there to announce funding for 100 new neighbourhood Pcs and they’re engaging with the public.
And one officer got on the mic to cover an Elvis classic, watch here:
Heavy traffic on the M62
All lanes on the M62 have re-opened after the earlier accident.
But there remains heavy traffic and delats,.
There had been a bump between J27 and J26 westbound which led to one lane closure and delays.
There was also a lane (lane four of four) closed between J30 and J29 due to a broken down vehicle.
All traffic is being held so the vehicle can be recovered, but it’s expected to re-open shortly.
More neighbourhood police on the way
An extra 100 police constables are joining Neighbourhood Policing Teams (NPT) across West Yorkshire.
And WYP will be at St George’s Square from 10am this morning to launch it and so people can find out more.
Mark Burns-Williamson, the Police Crime Commissioner, has invested the money into West Yorkshire Police to put an extra 100 police constables in the NPTs.
He said: “The new Neighbourhood Policing Model will focus on engagement with communities, problem solving and prevention and early intervention in helping to reduce crime and anti-social behaviour. “
Police will be taking the NPT roadshow on tour all week, as follows:
- Monday 19 March – St George’s Square, Huddersfield 10am
- Tuesday 20 March – M&S Woolshops, Halifax 10:30am
- Wednesday 21 March – Precinct in Pontefract 10:30am
- Thursday 22 March – City Park, Bradford 10am
- Friday 23 March – Trinity Shopping Centre, Leeds 2.00pm
M62 accident
One lane closed and slow traffic due to accident on M62 Westbound between J27 M621 / A650 / A62 (Gildersome) and J26 M606 / A58 Whitehall Road / A638 Bradford Road (Chain Bar).
There is congestion to J28 A650 / A653 (Tingley).
Lane one (of three) is closed.
Update from the gritters
There’s a bid to clear Woodhead Road today, which remains closed
Kirklees gritters have said they’re heading out to grit secondary routes this morning, plus sending a team up to the A6024 to clear it to try and get it re-opened.
1 school closed
A Linthwaite school will now be closed all day after a ‘significant flood’.
Weather watch
So it was a cold start for us all today, with icy patches on some roads.
The forecast shows it gradually brightening up, with a maximum temperature 6°C.
Tonight will be cloudy with a minimum temperature -1°C overnight which will mean frosts on Tuesday morning.
Building fire
Firefighters have been dealing with a blaze at a tyre firm in Huddersfield this morning.
They were called at 6.28am on Monday morning to Bridge Tyres, off Manchester Road at Longroyd Bridge, to reports of a building ablaze.
Three engines, two from Huddersfield and one from Rastrick, were sent and were able to tackle the blaze quickly.
Watch Commander Andy Wooler said: “The crews got there and there was a two storey building well alight.
“They’ve been dealing with it for almost two hours and will remain there damping down.
“Nobody was injured and we’ll have an FI (fire investigator) look around today to try to establish the cause of the fire.”
The building on fire is behind those facing the main road, but commuters will have seen fire appliances parked near the busy junction.
Bus news
A diversion on the buses in rural areas due to icy roads.
And some diversiosn due to road closures or burst water mains:
M62 alert
There’s slow traffic and one lane closed due to broken down vehicle on M62 Westbound between J23 A640 / A643 (Huddersfield) and J22 A672 (Rishworth Moor).
Lane three (of three) is closed.
Schools
There is just 1 school so far that has confirmed it is opening later, and it’s due to a boiler issue.
This story here will be updated as and when we get any more late openings through - click here to read it.
Road closures
The following roads remain closed this morning:
1) A6024 Woodhead Road closed due to snow between Fieldhead Lane and A628 (Holmfirth Turn Off).
2) Plus the A635 and A640 are also closed due to icy conditions.
Happy Monday Huddersfield!
Good morning Huddersfield, it’s Monday so lets get through it together with this liveblog of news, sport, traffic and travel.
Here’s a snap of a sunny Scammonden Water - it won’t be long until the sun shines on us and we have lovely blue skies like in this photo... honest!