Welcome to the Huddersfield Examiner's breaking news service.
Stay with us throughout the day to be the first to know everything that's happening across Huddersfield and the rest of West Yorkshire.
We'll also be bringing you updates on crime, health, sport, politics, education and more live from the Examiner team.
And remember to check back before you travel as during peak times we'll provide you with all of the latest traffic updates on the M62 and roads around the region.
You can also download our app to get news on the go and push notifications for the latest breaking stories here .
If there's something you've noticed and want us to check out then please feel free to get in touch - you can call us on 01484 437712, email editorial@examiner.co.uk or tweet @Examiner. You can also find us on social media here .
Avoid scams
West Yorkshire Trading Standards are once again urging people to know the signs of fraud scams.
The latest telephone scam being advised about is PS Telephone Preference Service.
M62 vehicle fire
Latest from Highways on the vehicle fire.
M62 vehicle fire
A vehicle has caught fire on M62 Westbound between J27 and J26 M606 / A58 Whitehall Road / A638 Bradford Road (Chain Bar). One lane was closed.
Checking the latest for you now.
Man in court charged with death by dangerous driving
A 21-year-old man is appearing at Kirklees Magistrates Court this morning charged with death by dangerous driving.
Pedestrian Hamida Bai Dana died following the incident on February 4 last year in Batley when white BMW 420 coupe car hit the woman.
It happened under the railway bridge near Lidl and the junction with Dewsbury Ring Road.
Reports of a bus damaged in Lepton
We’ve heard a Yorkshire Tiger bus was damaged this morning in Lepton.
Witnesses reported the 232 service at 7.55am bus from Emley arrived at Lepton and ‘side scrapped’ as it drove along.
They added: “The bus finished at an angle (about 30 degrees from vertical).”
We’ll check out what’s gone on with the bus company now.
Fartown shooting inquiry ongoing
No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing after shots were fired in Fartown.
Detectives confirmed that a gun was fired and a vehicle damaged during a disturbance in Ballroyd Road late Saturday night.
Officers were called at 11.10pm, following a report that gun shots had been heard and damage was being caused to a vehicle.
Response teams battled through the snow to attend.
Detectives have said that no-one was injured and a Ford Galaxy people carrier has been recovered from the scene and taken for forensic examination.
Two vehicle crash in Firth Street
A car and a van have crashed in Firth Street at the junction of St Andrew’s Road.
Police were called at around 8.27am to a road crash involving a VW Transporter van and a VW Passat.
No one was injured but debris from the vehicles was blocking the road.
There are still delays in the area as the vehicles are recovered.
Reports of an accident in Aspley
Reports of an accident on Firth Street partially blocking the road and causing slow traffic around A629 Wakefield Road (New Wharf Traffic lights).
We’ll check out if it’s serious and get back to you.
Pothole repairs
Kirklees Council have shared this video and updated us on how they repair pot holes.
An update on Facebook reads: “We’re on a mission! We’ve trebled our potholing crews and have 12 gangs out from today (Monday) tackling the potholes you’ve reported to us. They’re doing them ward by ward and whilst they’re out they will fill any others they come across. This clip shows how we use our multihog machines to get the job done.”
National news
Heartbreaking news hitting the headlines nationally this morning.
Our sister title The Mirror reports how hero police officers jumped into a freezing river in a desperate bid to save a young girl in an allegedly stolen car that went into the water in Wales.
Kiara Moore was pulled from the silver Mini by officers but was pronounced dead after being rushed to hospital.
A frantic search was launched on Monday afternoon after the toddler’s mum Kim Rowlands wrote on Facebook that her car was missing with her daughter inside.
Urgent appeal for missing girls
Members of the Hungarian community are being asked for help to trace three girls missing from home.
West Yorkshire Police has been looking for two sisters, Bernadett Berki, 12, and Szimonetta Berki, 11, who were reported missing on Tuesday March 6 .
Police now believe they may be with their three-year-old niece, Leonetta Bogdan.baz
Police are working with partner agencies in Hungary, but they are also asking the Hungarian community here in West Yorkshire for help.
The children lived in the Chapel Fold area of Batley, but have extensive links and extended family across Huddersfield. It is also thought they have links to Leicester.
Missing Sex offenders in West Yorkshire
West Yorkshire Police has admitted TEN registered sex offenders are wanted by the force with their whereabouts unknown.
The force was one of they were wanted for breaching of registration requirements.
Three of the offenders are known to be living outside the UK and four offenders have been wanted for more than a year.
Nationally, 485 sex offenders have been lost track of, including rapists and paedophiles. Three of the 10 that West Yorkshire Police are looking for are known to be living outside the UK and four offenders have been wanted for more than a year.
Advance warning for M62 night closure
Highways England are closing the eastbound entry slip road at Ainley Top for two nights from Thursday March 22 for electrical work to be carried out.
The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am on Thursday and Friday. Drivers will be able to follow a signed diversion route.
Highways England said the planned works could be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.
A spokesman said: “All our improvement work is carried out with the aim of causing as little disruption as possible.”
Travel
Just the usual slow traffic on the M62 Eastbound at J24 A629 (Ainley Top). Bradley Road is also queuing all the way down from The High Park to the junction with Leeds Road.
Fire Service
I’ve just checked the latest from our friends at the fire service and there isn’t anything significant to report from overnight. I’ll check the latest on the roads for you now.
It's Tuesday!
Good morning Huddersfield, today’s liveblog will have the latest news, sport, travel and breaking news from in and around the town.