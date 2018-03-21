Welcome to the Huddersfield Examiner's breaking news service.
Stay with us throughout the day to be the first to know everything that's happening across Huddersfield and the rest of West Yorkshire.
We'll also be bringing you updates on crime, health, sport, politics, education and more live from the Examiner team.
And remember to check back before you travel as during peak times we'll provide you with all of the latest traffic updates on the M62 and roads around the region.
You can also download our app to get news on the go and push notifications for the latest breaking stories here .
If there's something you've noticed and want us to check out then please feel free to get in touch - you can call us on 01484 437712, email editorial@examiner.co.uk or tweet @Examiner. You can also find us on social media here .
Today's Examiner
Here is our front page this morning, leading on yesterday’s breaking news of plans for a snow slope in Huddersfield being given the green light by Kirklees.
Travel updates
Here are a few updates on the public transport, including local road closures:
Traffic update
Traffic is heavy as per on the M62 eastbound at junction 24 for Ainley Top. There are also queues on the M1 eastbound on the exit slip road at junction 42 with traffic backing up onto the main carriageway.
Otherwise no major issues to report on the roads this morning. We’ll keep you posted.
Morning, Huddersfield
Good morning, world. Let’s see what’s happening in and around Huddersfield so far today.