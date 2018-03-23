Welcome to the Huddersfield Examiner's breaking news service.
National news
Here’s what’s happening in the headlines today:
HOSTAGE FEARS AT SUPERMARKET AFTER POLICE OFFICER SHOT IN FRANCE
A police operation is taking place in a small town in southern France after a police officer was shot and wounded. A suspect has been surrounded at a supermarket in the town of Trebes, south of Toulouse, and might have taken hostages, national police said. The French interior ministry said on its Twitter account that police and rescue operations are the priority. Authorities in the Aude region are warning people to avoid the area around the supermarket.
VLADIMIR PUTIN FORMALLY DECLARED WINNER IN RUSSIAN PRESIDENTIAL VOTE
Russian electoral officials have officially declared incumbent President Vladimir Putin the winner of last Sunday’s election. The Central Election Commission on Friday issued final results, showing that Mr Putin won nearly 77% of the vote. Communist candidate Pavel Grudinin came second with nearly 12%. The vote was tainted by widespread reports of ballot-box stuffing and forced voting.
THERESA MAY WELCOMES EU EXEMPTION FROM US STEEL TARIFFS
Prime Minister Theresa May has welcomed the 11th-hour suspension of threatened US tariffs on British steel imports and said work must start now on making it permanent. Mrs May dropped plans to fly home from the European Council summit in Brussels overnight in order to stay on for discussions on the development with fellow EU leaders. The White House announced a temporary exemption for the EU and six other countries - Canada, Mexico, Australia, Argentina, Brazil, South Korea - from tariffs of 25% on steel and 10% on aluminium which came into effect on Friday.
Police presence in Mirfield street
A police operation is underway on a street in Mirfield this morning.
The Force attended an address on Camm Lane in the early hours of the morning and are still there now. Residents say they woke at around 3am.
Police hunting convicted child rapist
A search is underway for a man convicted of raping a 17-year-old girl.
Imran Khaliq, 38, was found guilty last month of the charge at Bradford Crown Court. Khaliq, from Bradford, failed to appear for the verdict and a warrant was issued for his arrest. He is described as Asian, of slim build and around 5ft 6ins tall.
He has links to the Greater Manchester area. Anyone who sees him is urged to contact police via 101.
Clocks go forward this weekend
Here’s your bi-annual reminder that the clocks are set to change this weekend.
Clocks go forward by one hour on Saturday as we finally edge into Spring. I know computers are fast dominating the planet and that humans will soon be altogether redundant, but not all clocks automatically change themselves yet so a heads up to double check so you don’t arrive a work an hour late on Monday (heaven forbid).
Fans hit out at Sheerman after he refuses to back Stand Up For Town
Football fans have criticised Barry Sheerman when he came out last night saying he would not be supporting the Stand Up For Town safestanding campaign.
The initiative, a joint campaign between Huddersfield Town Supporter’s Association and the Cowshed Loyal, aims to implement safe zones where fans can stand and watch matches at the john Smith’s Stadium, rather than risk overcrowding by standing in seated areas.
Veteran Huddersfield Labour MP Sheerman wrote on Twitter last night saying he would not be supporting the campaign, despite it receiving the backing of his colleagues Thelma Walker and Paula Sherriff.
Sheerman said “we fought to get safe secure football stadiums”, a claim which the campaign has called “untrue” after showing the MP voted against the Football Spectators Bill three times in the wake of the Hillsborough tragedy.
ICYMI: Police issue appeal for machete man who tried to rob pensioner
Detectives last night issued an appeal after a man armed with a machete tried to force his way into a pensioner’s home in Crosland Moor.
Huddersfield CID are investigating the attempted robbery which happened on Chapel Terrace. A police spokesman said the man tried to force his way in but left empty-handed when he was “turned away” by the victim, a man in his 70s.
Read more here.
