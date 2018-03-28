Welcome to the Huddersfield Examiner's breaking news service.
Stay with us throughout the day to be the first to know everything that's happening across Huddersfield and the rest of West Yorkshire.
We'll also be bringing you updates on crime, health, sport, politics, education and more live from the Examiner team.
And remember to check back before you travel as during peak times we'll provide you with all of the latest traffic updates on the M62 and roads around the region.
You can also download our app to get news on the go and push notifications for the latest breaking stories here .
If there's something you've noticed and want us to check out then please feel free to get in touch - you can call us on 01484 437712, email editorial@examiner.co.uk or tweet @Examiner. You can also find us on social media here .
Oddest litter collected from side of motorway
More than 1,800 bags of litter have been collected from the sides of local motorways in a big Spring clean - and the weirdest items have been revealed.
Settees, push bikes, fridges and a bin full of rubbish have all been collected from the verges and hard shoulders of motorways in Yorkshire, Highways England say.
The government organisation have joined with Keep Britain Tidy to clear rubbish dumped at the side of the M62, M1 and other local highways. Here’s a video of litter being cleared from the side of the M606 near Cleckheaton...
Huddersfield weather
A mixture of sunshine and possible showers today:
Cash machine blown from Co-op wall
Robbers used an explosive to blow a cash machine from a wall last night.
The thieves stole the ATM at the Co-op on Oldham Road, Ripponden, after pumping gas into the wall and igniting it. Police and fire attended the scene. Luckily there was no fire but crews needed to check the building was still structurally safe.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police received reports shortly after 3.45am this morning of an ongoing incident at the Co-op store on Oldham Road, Ripponden. Officers attended and found damage had been caused to an ATM machine and the cash box stolen. Enquiries are ongoing.”
Tragedy as pair "seen hugging" before falling to deaths
Two people died at Doncaster Rail Station last night after seen “hugging” before falling onto the tracks.
The tragic news was announced by Virgin trains. Services were delayed by 90 minutes following the incident at around 8pm.
A spokesperson for Virgin said: “My heart is broken for all involved in this tragic incident. Services are returning to normal but so much pain will remain. If you have been affected by tonight’s events, please talk to the Samaritans on 116 123.”
Update on the M62
Stop start traffic on the M62 eastbound between Rishworth Moor and Ainley Top this morning.
Traffic is also slow westbound heading towards Greater Manchester between junctions 19 and 18.
Roadworks in Lepton
Buses being diverted:
Today's Examiner
Here is our front page this morning.
Traffic update
No major updates on the roads this morning - everything seems to be running okay but we’ll let you know if this changes.
