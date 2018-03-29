Welcome to the Huddersfield Examiner's breaking news service.
Key Events
Man survives horrific bridge fall
A man who fell from a bridge onto the motorway yesterday afternoon has not sustained ‘life-threatening’ injuries, police say.
The M621 westbound was temporarily shut yesterday after the man fell from the bridge near Stourton. Emergencies arrived on the scene shortly after 5pm and the man was taken to LGI, our sister title Leeds Live reports.
A West Yorkshire Police spokeswoman confirmed that the man has “got serious injuries but they’re not life threatening”.
If you are struggling over the Bank Holiday weekend, please remember there is always someone there to listen. Samaritans can be reached 24 hours a day, 7 days a week on 116 123.
Easter weather
Here’s what to expect from Mother Nature this Bank Holiday...
Good Friday
Chilly temperatures up to just 7°C and cloudy throughout most of the day. There is a chance of some drizzle in the morning, but this is scheduled to give way to some sunshine later in the afternoon.
Saturday
Cold again with temperatures peaking at only 5°C. The day will remain dry and overcast with a small chance of light rain in the evening.
Easter Sunday
Another cold, dry day and temperatures could drop as low as freezing.
Easter Monday
A yellow warning is in place for snow. Read more on this here.
Roadworks cleared
M62 delays clearing
Queues on the eastbound carriage are now clearing after an earlier accident at junction 28.
Mushy goes back to school give speech
He said it was the most nerve-wracking speech he’d given since standing up and overcoming his stammer! Looks like it went well...
DJ running five half marathons in as many days
Capital DJ Pete Allison is taking on a half marathon challenge that will take in Yorkshire’s biggest football stadiums - including John Smith’s.
The drivetime presenter is raising money for Carers Leeds as part of Global’s Make Some Noise project, and has announced details of his Pitch to Pitch challenge where he will be running from one stadium to the next.
The challenge will include one half marathon a day, starting from Monday April 23. It starts in Hull, then takes in the stadiums at Rotherham, Sheffield, Barnsley, the John Smith’s Stadium here in Huddersfield, then onto Bradford City and finishing at Elland Road.
You can donate to the cause here.
Queues on M62 eastbound
Due to an accident at junction 28:
National news
Here’s what’s been happening in the main headlines so far today:
UK MUST UNITE TO SEIZE THE OPPORTUNITIES OF BREXIT, SAYS THERESA MAY
With one year to go until Brexit, Theresa May has issued a call for the country to “come together” and seize the opportunities of EU withdrawal. The Prime Minister kicked off a whistle-stop tour of the four nations of the United Kingdom with a visit to Scotland today. The all-day plane trip comes amid polling suggesting that the UK remains deeply divided over Brexit, but has little appetite for a second referendum on the issue.
LABOUR HIT BY NEW ANTI-SEMITISM ROW
The chairwoman of Labour’s disputes panel has stood down amid a new anti-Semitism row in the party. Christine Shawcroft said she was “wrong and misguided” to have sent an email calling for council candidate Alan Bull in Peterborough to have his suspension lifted as she had not been aware of all the information in the case. Mr Bull has been accused of being responsible for anti-Semitic posts on social media, but he has said they were “doctored screenshots”, according to reports.
PM WELCOMES MALALA ON FIRST RETURN TO PAKISTAN SINCE TALIBAN SHOOTING
Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai has returned to Pakistan for the first time since she was shot in the head by Taliban militants in 2012 for advocating for women’s education. The 20-year-old arrived under tight security on Thursday morning and one of her first stops, just hours after touching down, was a visit with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi at his office.
Yellow warning for snow issued
And just when you thought it was over...the Met Office have warned of possible snow showers next week.
Snow is forecast for Easter Monday across West Yorkshire with the likelihood of travel being affected. Best to do your Easter egg hunt on Sunday unless you want frozen, sodden chocolate.
In other news, nobody has told the Met Office that the words “yellow” and “snow” have different meanings to us...
Update on train death tragedy
Police have confirmed that two people who died after being struck by a train at Doncaster station on Tuesday night were a 27-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man.
Both were from the Doncaster area. The deaths are not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner.
Zanka helps pupils sing their heart out
Huddersfield Town centre back Mathias Zanka has been visiting pupils at Roberttown School today.
The player visited alongside local band The Sherlocks to help children write their own terrace chants. The project was supported by Musica Kirklees and the Town Foundation.
Anybody forgotten their caravan?
Woman freed from car
Fire services have been attending a road collision in Birstall in which a woman was trapped inside the car.
Two cars were involved in the collision at Smithies Lane at 7.37am and the woman had to be cut free. She was taken to hospital by ambulance.
The road remains partially blocked and there is slow traffic in the area.
Mushy goes back to school
Educating Yorkshire star Musharaf Asghar will be returning to Thornhill Academy today.
Musharaf, known as Mushy, became an overnight star on the Channel 4 show in 2013 when English teacher Matthew Burton helped him to overcome his stammer by listening to music while reading - as shown in blockbuster The King’s Speech. Today, he is an inspirational speaker and has his own YouTube channel.
Queen Street incident: Separate updates
We are now running separate live updates into the incident on Queen Street in the early hours of this morning.
You can see the latest here.
Grainger Games closes stores in financial turmoil
Online gaming store Grainger Games has closed its stores in Huddersfield and Dewsbury as its financial crisis deepens.
The troubled store’s website has also been taken down after it was revealed last week it was facing a financial crisis due to a number of its credit facilities being cut.
The store’s branches on the Piazza and Dewsbury’s Princess of Wales shopping centre have both been closed.
Accident on M62 eastbound
Reports of slow traffic on the M62 eastbound at junction 26 due to an accident.
We're not saying it's aliens but...
...maybe it’s aliens?
Police on Queen Street
Reports of a police presence on Queen Street in Huddersfield town centre last night.
We’ve been told the street was temporarily cordoned off and an ambulance was also at the scene near to Tokyo. We are currently waiting to hear more information from West Yorkshire Police.
Today's Examiner
Here is is this morning’s front page:
Traffic update
No major incidents occurring so far this morning. The M62 is flowing normally with no severe delays at the moment.
Stay with us for further updates on traffic and travel.
