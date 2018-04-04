Welcome to the Huddersfield Examiner's breaking news service.
Stay with us throughout the day to be the first to know everything that's happening across Huddersfield and the rest of West Yorkshire.
We'll also be bringing you updates on crime, health, sport, politics, education and more live from the Examiner team.
And remember to check back before you travel as during peak times we'll provide you with all of the latest traffic updates on the M62 and roads around the region.
You can also download our app to get news on the go and push notifications for the latest breaking stories here .
If there's something you've noticed and want us to check out then please feel free to get in touch - you can call us on 01484 437712, email editorial@examiner.co.uk or tweet @Examiner. You can also find us on social media here .
Key Events
M62 delays near Huddersfield
The incident on the eastbound carriageway up near Rishworth has been sorted but the brief closure of some lanes means delays will occur for a while.
M62 crash may cause delays
One to keep an eye on if you’re heading back to Huddersfield from the wrong side of the Pennines.
Missing woman
Police in Kirklees are appealing for assistance in locating 19 year old woman Justyna Szpulecka, missing from the Harpe Inge area of Dalton in Huddersfield.
Officers are particularly concerned for her wellbeing due to her vulnerability.
She was last seen on Nab Lane in Mirfield at around 6:30am this morning and officers are currently conducting CCTV enquiries in the area.
Justyna is described as being around 5 foot 4 inches tall, of medium build and with distinctive long blonde hair. She is also believed to be wearing a black coat and black boots. Anyone with information as to her current whereabouts is asked to contact the non-emergency number 101 immediately quoting log reference #838.
Dewsbury terror suspects detained longer
Police have been given more time to question two men arrested in Dewsbury on suspicion of terror offences.
The suspects, aged 52 and 21, were held by Counter Terrorism Policing North East on Tuesday on suspicion of being concerned in the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terror.
Loud bangs were heard in the Savile Town area as officers gained entry to the property.
An address in the West Yorkshire town was still being searched by officers.
A spokeswoman for the unit said: “This morning an extension was approved by the court, giving detectives until April 10 to question the men, aged 52 years and 21 years.”
West Yorkshire Police said it will continue to reassure local residents following the raids and will protect the public.
Town pay tribute to Wilkins
England midfield legend Ray Wilkins has died aged just 61.
Wilkins, who won 84 England caps, died in hospital following a cardiac arrest.
He had been treated in St George’s Hospital in Tooting, south-west London since Friday.
Woodhead Road closed near Lockwood due to landslip
We’re getting reports that Woodhead Road is closed in both directions between Lockwood Scar and Station Lane due to a landslip.
This is affecting traffic travelling between Huddersfield and Berry Brow/Honley/Holmfirth. We’ll keep you updated on this.
One killed in terrible M62 lorry crash
A man has died and two others have been seriously injured after yesterday’s horrific crash on the M62.
The crash happened on the westbound carriage near Goole in East Yorkshire and shut the entire carriage after a caravan transporter lorry went through the central barrier and collided with a black Lexus. Humberside Police have confirmed a man driving the Lexus was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the lorry suffered serious but non life-threatening injuries.
Yesterday’s crash means that four people have now died on the M62 in Yorkshire in just five days.
Gender pay gap revealed for local train companies
TransPennine Express has a 29.6% gender pay gap, it’s been revealed today.
The company which runs services between Huddersfield and Manchester/Leeds is the third on the list of train operators with the biggest gender pay gaps. The figures are based on the median hourly rate of male and female employees.
The UK average is 18.4% in favour of men.
Delays on Wakefield Road
Very slow traffic if you’re travelling between Huddersfield and Wakefield this afternoon.
This is due to emergency repairs in Horbury at the junction of Northfield Lane and Wakefield Road. Congestion is in both directions.
No abandoned 999 calls for seven months
West Yorkshire Police say they have not abandoned a single 999 call in seven months.
The Force have picked up every emergency call. Sometimes, a 999 call can go unanswered for a number of reasons such as if the caller hangs up before it is answered or feels the emergency situation they are calling about has escalated and hangs up due to pressure from others. Police say such calls are always tracked down to ensure the caller is safe.
Tom Donohoe is the Customer Contact Centre Manager for West Yorkshire Police, and said: “When people call the 999 number they need our help and they need it quickly. They are often in a very vulnerable situation and the difference between life and death in such situations can often be measured in seconds so the importance of responding to calls cannot be underestimated.”
Two held over terror charges face further questioning
Counter terror police have been granted an extension to hold two men arrested on suspicion of planning a terror attack.
This morning an extension was approved by the court, giving detectives until April 10 to question the men, aged 52 years and 21 years.
An address on Headfield Road in Savile Town, Dewsbury, is still being searched by specialist officers. West Yorkshire Police continues to work closely with their partners and communities to reassure local people and protect the public.
Thieves steal from church in Easter Sunday burglary
Blasphemous burglars broke into a church on Easter Sunday - before stealing a donation box.
The thieves took a donation box containing merely a few pennies in the raid on Christ Church on Staincliffe Hall Road in Batley. The break-in happened after the Easter Sunday service, when the church’s tabernacle, which holds the Holy bread of the Eucharist, was also prised from the wall. Burglars also smashed a valuable stained-glass window and made off with a fan heater and a stereo. Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward via 101.
Boy in hospital following vicious attack
A teenager is being treated for serious head injuries after he was attacked with a plank of wood.
The 15-year-old victim was hurt after being struck with the plank on Manchester Road in Linthwaite on Sunday night. He was taken to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary where he is being treated for head injuries.
Police say they were called to the scene near the junction with Linfit Lane at 11.20pm and subsequently arrested a 54-year-old man in connection with the assault. He has since been released pending further enquiries.
Huddersfield weather
Some heavy April showers forecast for this afternoon:
Motorway reopens following yesterday's lorry crash
The M62 has re-opened after a major crash near Goole yesterday afternoon.
A lorry crashed on the eastbound carriage between junctions 36 and 37 and all lanes were closed, causing delays all the way back past Leeds. The carriageway has now been re-opened, although one lane remains closed for repairwork.
Lambs spotted on the M62
Take care if ewe are in the area.
Two remain in custody following yesterday's anti-terror raids
Two men arrested in a police operation in Dewsbury yesterday remain in custody this morning.
The two, aged 21 and 52, are held at a police station in West Yorkshire after being arrested on suspicion of preparation of an act of terrorism. Counter terror police raided two addresses on Headfield Road in Savile Town yesterday in connection with the arrests, which followed intelligence from the North East Counter Terror Unit.
Latest on fatal M62 crash
A 22-year-old driver arrested at the scene of Monday’s fatal M62 crash has been released pending further investigations.
The man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after the crash near junction 26 in the early hours of the morning, which killed Adam Afsar and Jason Wilby. Police received reports of a collision after a black Vauxhall Insignia was seen travelling the wrong direction on the westbound carriage.
The 22-year-old from Derbyshire was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing a roadside breath test. West Yorkshire Police confirmed this morning he has since been released.
Today's Examiner
Here is our front page this morning, leading on an investigation into crime convictions among children in care.
M62
There is now heavy traffic on the M62 eastbound at Ainley Top, and further along at junction 26.
The motorway is also busy and slow moving westbound at junction 28 if you’re heading towards Huddersfield from Leeds.
Traffic update
Nothing of note to report on the local roads this morning. We’ll keep you posted on any updates on congestion and queues.
Good morning, Huddersfield
Welcome to the Huddersfield Examiner’s breaking news service.
Stay with us throughout the day to be the first to know everything that’s happening across Huddersfield and the rest of West Yorkshire.
We’ll also be bringing you updates on crime, health, sport, politics, education and more live from the Examiner team.
And remember to check back before you travel as during peak times we’ll provide you with all of the latest traffic updates on the M62 and roads around the region.
You can also download our app to get news on the go and push notifications for the latest breaking stories here .
If there’s something you’ve noticed and want us to check out then please feel free to get in touch - you can call us on 01484 437712, email editorial@examiner.co.uk or tweet @Examiner. You can also find us on social media here .