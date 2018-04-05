Welcome to the Huddersfield Examiner's breaking news service.
Stay with us throughout the day to be the first to know everything that's happening across Huddersfield and the rest of West Yorkshire.
We'll also be bringing you updates on crime, health, sport, politics, education and more live from the Examiner team.
And remember to check back before you travel as during peak times we'll provide you with all of the latest traffic updates on the M62 and roads around the region.
You can also download our app to get news on the go and push notifications for the latest breaking stories here .
If there's something you've noticed and want us to check out then please feel free to get in touch - you can call us on 01484 437712, email editorial@examiner.co.uk or tweet @Examiner. You can also find us on social media here .
Key Events
Missing person:
Police are appealing for information to trace a missing 15-year-old girl.
Benedita Joao, 15, from Cleckheaton, was last seen on Tuesday 3 April.
It is believed she may be travelling over the Manchester area.
She is described as a black female, slim build, braids in her hair. She was wearing a black leather jacket and a dark green top.
Officers are concerned for her welfare and appealing for information to trace her.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the police via 101 quoting log number *2162 of 3 April.
Shop raid:
Police are investigating following a robbery at a shop in Huddersfield this afternoon.
The incident happened at 2pm at the Corner Cash Store on Riddings Road, Deighton.
A suspect entered the shop, demanded money from the shopkeeper, then climbed onto the counter and grabbed the till and left.
He headed towards Victoria Road.
Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact the police via 101 quoting crime reference 13180159640 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
It's only a drill!
Don’t panic if you’ve seen lots of fire crews in Lindley. They are doing a rescue exercise.
Riddings update
Looks like there’s no obvious signs of police at Riddings in Deighton at the moment.
We’re still waiting for the police to come back to us though.
Batley crash witness appeal
Police investigating a fatal road traffic collision on Brookroyd Lane at its junction with Brookroyd View, Batley on Tuesday 13 March have released a photo of two potential witnesses they want to speak to.
The incident happened at 1242pm when a Skoda Fabia was reversing down Brookroyd Lane when it and a 56-year-old woman, Sandra Lee of Batley, were in collision.
Sandra later died from her injuries.
Officers are continuing enquiries into the incident and are still trying to trace the two people pictured as potential witnesses to the incident.
Any witnesses are asked to call the Major Collision and Enquiry Team on 101 quoting log 799 of Tuesday 13 March.
Police activity in Deighton
We’re hearing reports of police activity in Riddings Road.
Our reporter is heading out to check things out and we’ve got a call in to police.
If you have heard anything call the newsdesk on 01484 437769.
Serious collision at Brighouse
Traffic is at a standstill and congestion is back to Ainley Top. Avoid the motorway if possible.
Man tried to kidnap woman in town centre
Police have today released this efit after a man tried to drag a woman into his van in a busy town centre.
The 33-year-old victim was walking along Commercial Street in Halifax when the man approached her outside the Duke of Wellington pub before assaulting her and trying to pull her into the vehicle. When the woman shouted for help he ran off on foot.
Investigating Officer, PC Katy Bradford said: “This was clearly a traumatic ordeal for the victim and we are treating this incident extremely seriously. A significant amount of work has already taken place to identify the man responsible, including CCTV enquiries. Working with the victim, we have now developed an e-fit to help trace this individual.”
The incident occurred on 24th January. Anyone with information should contact police via 101.
National news
Here’s a round up of the main headlines so far today:
TEENAGER BECOMES LATEST VICTIM OF KNIFE CRIME SPATE
Two 17-year-olds have been arrested on suspicion of murder after an 18-year-old man became the latest victim of London’s knife crime epidemic on Wednesday. The arrests came as Labour’s Diane Abbott has called for an anti-knife crime strategy in London similar to that of Glasgow. The latest victim was found with fatal injuries by officers on patrol on Link Street, Hackney, just before 8pm on Wednesday.
ENGLAND SOAR TO SECOND PLACE ON DAY TWO OF COMMONWEALTH GAMES
Max Whitlock led England to their first gold medal of the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games with victory in the men’s gymnastics team event in Coomera.
The double Olympic champion top-scored with his floor and pommel routines to clinch the win alongside team-mates Nile Wilson, Courtney Tulloch, James Hall and Dominick Cunningham. England’s total of 258.950 left them more than 10 points clear of Canada in second place, with Scotland narrowly beaten into the bronze medal position.
GENDER PAY GAP: 78% OF FIRMS PAYING MEN MORE THAN WOMEN
Nearly eight out of 10 companies and public sector bodies pay men more than women as the deadline passed for organisations to report their gender pay gaps. Businesses with 250 employees or more were required to submit the data on mean and median gender pay gaps to the Government Equalities Office by midnight on Wednesday. Ryanair is one of the best-known company in the top 10 of those with the worst gender pay gap, paying women 71.8% less than men on average.
Taxis refused to take home stranded disabled man
A disabled man whose mobility scooter broke down in Huddersfield town centre was left thinking he would be stranded overnight after taxi firms refused to take him home.
Cleveroy Ritchie’s scooter stopped working in Queensgate – and even though he lived just a stone’s throw away in Prospect Street, every taxi firm he phoned said they could not take him. Read the full story here.
Northern transport body to meet for first time
A group formed to overhaul transport in the north will meet for the first time today.
Transport Minister Jo Johnson is in Liverpool for the meet with Transport for the North (TfN), in which the group will advise the government on ways to improve transport connecting Northern England. A new railway upgrade scheme is expected to be unveiled in January next year.
Latest on Woodhead Road
As mentioned earlier, Woodhead Road at Lockwood remains closed in both directions this morning.
It was shut yesterday afternoon after a wall collapsed on steep banking at the side, causing a landslide. Here’s the scene this morning.
Decisions to be made over eyesore Co-op building
A meeting will be held today over next steps for the town centre’s old Co-op building.
The building has been sat unused since 2004. But a long-awaited revamp could be on the cards. Kirklees are set to hold a meeting today discussing next steps for a planning application from a developer.
Update on missing girl
A girl reported missing from Dalton has been found safe and well, police say.
Justyna Szpulecka was reported missing yesterday but has since been found. Police have thanked anyone who shared the appeal.
Huddersfield weather
A lovely forecast for today. Sunshine throughout most of the day and temperatures of between 8 and 10°C.
Cat starts house fire
Fire services were called to a house in Elland last night after a cat switched on a hob...
Yes, you did just read that correctly.
The small fire started in the kitchen at a terraced house on Cross Field when items left on top of a cooker were set alight after the owner’s cat walked across it and inadvertently switched on the hob. The residents were not at home at the time and the alarm was raised by a neighbour who heard the smoke detector.
Luckily no major damage was caused other than to the items on top of the stove and a bit of smoke on the kitchen walls. The cats were seen on cameras scarpering soon after so are thought to be okay...
Man fighting for life after serious crash in Lepton
Doctors this morning are battling to save the driver who was thrown from his car and pinned against a wall in a horrific crash in Lepton last night.
The Fiat Punto driver smashed into a Post Office van at the crossroads between Botany Lane and Gawthorpe Green Lane at around 5.30pm. The Fiat driver, a man thought to be in his 30s, was then thrown out of the side window of his car as a result of the impact while his car began to flip and smashed against him into the wall.
Another driver who saw the accident dialled 999 and emergencies rushed to the scene. An air ambulance attended and took the Fiat driver to Leeds General Infirmary while the Post Office driver was taken by road ambulance to HRI.
Fire services who freed the trapped man said paramedics were saying “we need to get him out right now” and that his injuries were potentially life-threatening. We will hopefully have an update on this later.
Today's Examiner
Our front page today:
Woodhead Road still closed
Still closed on Woodhead this morning after a landslip yesterday. Diversions are in place.
Good morning, Huddersfield
Welcome to the Huddersfield Examiner’s breaking news service.
Stay with us throughout the day to be the first to know everything that’s happening across Huddersfield and the rest of West Yorkshire.
We’ll also be bringing you updates on crime, health, sport, politics, education and more live from the Examiner team.
And remember to check back before you travel as during peak times we’ll provide you with all of the latest traffic updates on the M62 and roads around the region.
You can also download our app to get news on the go and push notifications for the latest breaking stories here .
If there’s something you’ve noticed and want us to check out then please feel free to get in touch - you can call us on 01484 437712, email editorial@examiner.co.uk or tweet @Examiner. You can also find us on social media here .