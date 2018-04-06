Welcome to the Huddersfield Examiner's breaking news service.
Key Events
KIrklees College is one of the best in England
If you want to do an apprenticeship there’s not many better places than here in Huddersfield.
Kirklees College has been named as the best place to do one in West Yorkshire.
Happy Birthday Breeze
I’ve no idea how long horses live but 19 seems a good age to me.
Library shuts suddenly
Heckmondwike library has been temporarily closed.
Kirklees Council has not said why but the library was closed for a while last year due to a problem with pigeons.
Beautiful drone pictures of Huddersfield
Yesterday’s Spring sunshine really did our local countryside justice!
Manchester Airport victim named as 'popular' cabbie
A man who died following reports of an assault at Manchester Airport this morning has been named as a taxi driver.
William Brent Taylor, 57, is understood to have suffered a heart attack following an altercation at the Terminal 2 multi-storey car park at around 8.25am this morning. The grandfather from Chesterfield, known as Brent, is thought to have been waiting to collect passengers.
Awards for Army volunteers
Two local military volunteers have been recognised for their dedication to the service.
Captain Richard Keaveney and Christopher Blakeway, of Huddersfield and Mirfield respectively, were given the Lord-Lieutenant’s Award for their contributions to the 4th Battalion and Army Cadet Force. The awards were handed to them by Dame Ingrid Roscoe.
Colonel Jason Wright, Chief Executive of the RFCA for Yorkshire and The Humber, which runs the Lord-Lieutenant’s Awards, added: “Each year Her Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant presents awards to outstanding individuals who have shown enormous dedication to their respective services and organisations and each year we are humbled by their incredible commitment and ability.”
National news
Here’s a lunchtime round up of today’s main headlines:
SUGAR TAX TO HIT CONSUMERS
The sugar tax on soft drinks comes into force from today. Manufacturers of soft drinks containing more than 5g of sugar per 100ml will pay a levy of 18p a litre to the Treasury, or 24p a litre if the sugar content is over 8g per 100ml, with the cost passed on to retailers and customers. The Government and health campaigners hope the higher prices will put consumers off buying the most sugary drunks and lead to a significant decline in obesity.
SPATE OF STABBINGS COMPOUNDS VIOLENCE IN THE CAPITAL
A flurry of attacks saw six more stabbings in London yesterday, compounding a recent violent crime spike in the capital. More than 50 people have been killed in the metropolis since the start of the year, more than 30 of whom were fatally knifed. The pressure on murder detectives is now so great that Scotland Yard has enlisted the support of City of London police to help cope with the caseload.
FRENCH MAN WILL NOT FACE TRIAL OVER 2016 DEATHS OF BRITISH PAIR IN AUSTRALIA
A judge has ruled that a French man will not be tried for killing two British backpackers in an Australian hostel in 2016 because of mental illness. Smail Ayad is not criminally culpable for the knife attack at Home Hill in Queensland state, Justice Jean Dalton decided in the Mental Health Court in Brisbane on Thursday. Mia Ayliffe-Chung, 20, from Wirksworth in Derbyshire and Tom Jackson, 30, were killed. Mr Jackson, from Congleton, Cheshire, was injured while shielding Ms Ayliffe-Chung and died seven days later in hospital.
CCTV appeal following Tesco theft
Do you recognise either of these two men?
Police want to speak to them after a theft at the Tesco Express store on Bradford Road in Batley. The theft occurred on January 29, although police have only just put the pictures out today.
Detective Inspector Mark Atkinson, of Kirklees CID, said: “We would like to trace these two individuals as we believe they may be able to help us with our investigation.” Anyone with any information is asked to contact to contact Kirklees CID via 101 quoting crime reference number 13180048571.
Pre-match press conference
You can follow live coverage from the press conference ahead of this weekend’s match in Brighton here.
Attack: Flights not affected
Just some clarification on the sad news from Manchester Airport this morning: flights are not affected by this and anyone travelling today has been urged not to worry.
A cordon is in place at the multi-storey car park at Terminal 2 where police are carrying out their investigation.
Woodhead Road to soon reopen
Work is underway to reopen the major commuter route after a landslip on Wednesday afternoon.
The road was closed in both directions between Lockwood and Berry Brow after a wall crumbled on steep banking above the road.
Hutchinson Demolition from Ravensthorpe have been at the scene and using concrete Lego blocks to rebuild the wall.
Fatal attack at Manchester Airport
A man has died after an attack in a car park at Manchester Airport.
The 57-year-old man was taken to hospital after reports of an assault near Terminal 2 at around 8.25am today. He later died of his injuries in hospital.
A police cordon has now been put up in the car park as police launch an investigation.
A spokeswoman for the North West Ambulance Service said: “We sent an ambulance to Manchester Airport at 8.30am. A man, aged in his 50s, had collapsed.” Enquiries are ongoing.
New art space at Queensgate Market
Pop down and have a look if you’re in town!
Family's plea for witnesses after biker killed in crash
Relatives of a man killed in a tragic motorbike collision yesterday are appealing for anyone who may have seen what happened.
The motorcylist, in his 70s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries following the collision with a car at the junction 25 roundabout near the M62 yesterday. He sadly later died of his injuries.
Family friend Barrie Brocklehurst said: “If any of you actually saw this accident happen, please report what you saw to the police. The family are in pieces.
“He was an old school biker with plenty of experience and respect for the road. He was and still is a gentleman and a scholar. Yes the ‘smart motorway’ has turned the M62 in to the ‘world’s biggest scrap yard’ with all the accidents, but that really isn’t the point here.”
Man remains in critical condition
A 31-year-old man who was seriously hurt in a crash in Lepton on Wednesday remains in a critical condition, police have said this morning.
The motorist, who is from Huddersfield, was ejected from the Fiat Punto he was driving before being pinned against a wall by his car after colliding with a Post Office van at a crossroads on Botany Lane on Wednesday evening.
Police said this morning there is no change to his condition and he remains at Leeds General Infirmary being treated for life-threatening head injuries.
Appeal for witnesses in fatal accident
Do you recognise these people?
West Yorkshire Police have put out this picture and want to speak to the man and woman as potential witnesses to a fatal road collision in Batley last month. The collision happened on Brookroyd Lane at the junction with Brookroyd View on Tuesday, March 13. 56-year-old Sandra Lee was killed when she was hit by a reversing Skoda Fabia.
Huddersfield weather
Looks like a pretty uneventful day weather-wise!
Here are some lovely pictures taken of this morning’s sunrise over St George’s Square posted by Felix the Station Cat earlier:
Road closure in Heckmondwike
Symonds returning to Oz
Giants player Tom Symonds is going back to his home country of Australia after terminating his contract with the club:
Man injured in serious crash
A man was taken to hospital after a car ended up on its roof in a serious collision last night.
The 19-year-old was taken to Pinderfields Hospital with a back injury after the red Toyota Yaris he was travelling in flipped over in a collision with another white Yaris on Groves Hall Road in Dewsbury.
Emergencies were called to the scene at around 8.10pm and a police scene was in place. The road is now back open.
Today's Examiner
Our front page this morning, leading on news of new powers from police to tackle gang crime in Huddersfield.
Traffic update
Woodhead Road is still closed in both directions at Lockwood this morning due to a landslip on Wednesday afternoon.
Other than this no major traffic incidents ongoing so far this morning. We’ll keep you posted should this change.
Welcome to the Huddersfield Examiner’s breaking news service.
