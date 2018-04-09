Welcome to the Huddersfield Examiner's breaking news service.
Alcoholic used foil to avoid being seen stealing vodka
An alcoholic used a foil-lined bag so staff wouldn’t notice him stealing two bottles of vodka from a supermarket.
Waqas Hussain admitted targeting the Asda store in Dewsbury on February 3. Kirklees magistrates were told that the 31-year-old was headed to the alcohol aisle where he selected two bottles of vodka worth £76. Read the full story here.
National news
Here’s a round up of today’s main headlines:
ISRAEL BEHIND FATAL STRIKE ON SYRIAN AIR BASE, SAYS RUSSIA
The Israeli Air Force was behind the latest air strike in Syria, and launched eight missiles on a Syrian base, Russia’s defence ministry has said. A Syrian military official also said Israel was behind the attack. Russia said two Israeli fighter jets launched the attack on the T4 air base in central Syria from Lebanon’s air space in the early hours of this morning. The ministry said Syria shot down five out of the eight missiles that targeted the base. It said the other three landed in the western part of the T4 base.
MAN SHOT DEAD BY POLICE AFTER ‘CLAIMING TO HAVE FIREARM’
A man has been shot dead by police after claiming he had a firearm. Armed officers attended the scene in Collier Row in Romford, east London, in the early hours of this morning. Scotland Yard said it was called at 3.50am by a man making threats and claiming he was in possession of a firearm. At around 4.45am a man believed to be in his 40s was shot by police near Collier Row Road and Lodge Lane. He was pronounced dead at the scene about half an hour later .
RUDD DENIES SEEING HOME OFFICE RESEARCH LINKING VIOLENCE SURGE WITH POLICE CUTS
Home Secretary Amber Rudd has said she has not seen analysis prepared by her own department that says cuts to police numbers have “likely contributed” to a rise in serious violent crime. The Conservative Cabinet minister insisted she will do “whatever it takes” to make Britain’s streets safe as she launches a blitz on violent crime. But she denied seeing Home Office research that suggested offenders may have been “encouraged” by the lack of police resources and fall in charge rates. Ms Rudd also admitted she had not met with any of the families of the victims of a violent crime wave in London this year.
Gun seized in Friday evening police raid
Police have confirmed that a gun was seized during a raid on several houses in Huddersfield on Friday.
Officers were called to Quarmby Road at 6.35pm following reports of a threats being made in a domestic incident. They were unable to find a suspect at the property and have been conducting enquiries since.
Raids were also carried out at homes on Hops Drive in Birkby, Smiths Avenue in Marsh and Reinwood Road, Lindley, all of which were connected. A spokesperson for the Force confirmed an air weapon was seized from the house at Hops Drive and that enquiries are ongoing.
Two men were also arrested in Marsh on suspicion of intent to supply class B drugs after suspected cannabis was found. Police have been unable to confirm this morning whether the men have been charged or released.
Flights delayed due to bad weather
Flights from Manchester Airport have been cancelled this morning due to heavy fog.
The FlyBe domestic flights for Edinburgh, Exeter, Southampton and the Isle of Man have been cancelled due to the weather, the Manchester Evening News reports. Bosses say at least a dozen flights in and out of the airport are cancelled.
Four "lucky not to be killed" in horrific smash
Motorists in this car were lucky to escape with their lives following a horrific crash last night.
Police said they were “four of the luckiest people our officers have ever seen” after the crash in Stourton between Dewsbury and Leeds. The blue hatchback was pictured after it crashed into fencing, part of which impaled the windscreen.
Officers from West Yorkshire’s Road Policing Unit said: “Thankfully luck was on everybody’s side this evening.”
Police seized this Rolls Royce over the weekend
A long walk home for this uninsured driver!
Road closure at Birchenciffe
Huddersfield driver caught at nearly twice the speed limit
...and they didn’t have a licence.
Man from Australia due in court over rape charges
A man from Australia is due in court today charged with sex offences which allegedly took place in West Yorkshire.
Chrisptopher David Hardaker, 62, of Dalyellup, Western Australia, is set to appear at Bradford Magistrates Court in relation to charges of rape and indecent assault which is said to have occurred between 1975 and 1987. The charges relate to two victims.
ICYMI: Latest news from over the weekend
Here are the main stories which happened over the weekend:
Huddersfield weather
A fine, fairly sunny morning forecast with the possibility of rain later this afternoon:
M62 closed - updates
You can see live update on this ongoing incident here.
M62 CLOSED
The M62 is closed in both directions due to a police incident at junction 24. No more information at this stage but we’ll be working to get you the latest ASAP...
Today's Examiner
Our front page today is leading on family tributes to Robert Norton, who tragically lost his life in a motorbike accident on the M62 junction 25 roundabout last week.
Today’s paper also has all the lowdown following Town’s 1-1 draw against Brighton on Saturday.
Traffic
Here’s what’s happening on the roads this morning:
- Heavy traffic on the M62 westbound between junctions 19 and 18
- Very slow traffic on the town centre ring road at the Trinity Street traffic lights
- Heavy traffic on the M621 at Leeds city centre due to roadworks
