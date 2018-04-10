Welcome to the Huddersfield Examiner's breaking news service.
Stay with us throughout the day to be the first to know everything that's happening across Huddersfield and the rest of West Yorkshire.
We'll also be bringing you updates on crime, health, sport, politics, education and more live from the Examiner team.
And remember to check back before you travel as during peak times we'll provide you with all of the latest traffic updates on the M62 and roads around the region.
You can also download our app to get news on the go and push notifications for the latest breaking stories here .
If there's something you've noticed and want us to check out then please feel free to get in touch - you can call us on 01484 437712, email editorial@examiner.co.uk or tweet @Examiner. You can also find us on social media here .
Youngster wows archaeologists with incredible find
A schoolboy from Huddersfield has discovered a tooth belonging to an animal that went extinct hundreds of years ago.
Budding paleontologist Ollie Brockwell-Joyce was on a trip to Creswell Crags in Nottinghamshire when he stumbled across the find in the corner of Robin Hood’s Cave. His discovery left staff members in awe, particularly as the caves were fully excavated by the Victorians.
Stephanie Tristram, Heritage Facilitator who took Ollie’s tour, says “Ollie told me before we even set off on the tour that he wants to be a palaeontologist when he grows up, so for him to then stumble across a tooth is just incredible! He brought it over and said he thought he’d found a piece of flint – when I realised it was a tooth I was stunned!”
Plea for missing suitcase containing medication
If you think this may have been you, British Transport Police are asking you to get in touch:
Pirate Party standing in Kirklees elections
The Pirate Party is fielding its first ever candidate in Kirklees local elections.
But it’s not all eye patches, parrots and treasure – instead the Pirate Party UK is about making technology safer, supporting privacy and reducing surveillance from government and businesses. Read more about them and where they are standing here.
National news
Meanwhile, here’s a round up of the main headlines this lunchtime:
RUSSIAN SPY’S DAUGHTER LEAVES HOSPITAL AFTER NERVE AGENT ATTACK
Yulia Skripal, who was poisoned along with her double agent father Sergei last month, will continue to receive medical treatment after she was deemed well enough to be discharged from hospital, the doctor in charge of their care has said. The 33-year-old Russian national had spent more than a month in hospital after coming into contact with the military-grade nerve agent Novichok. She is reported to have been released on Monday and taken to a secure location, while her father remains in hospital after making “good progress”.
SYRIAN TROOPS ON ALERT AMID FEAR OF US STRIKE AFTER ATTACK
Syrian government forces and their allies are on alert and taking precautionary measures at military bases and posts amid fears of a US strike in the aftermath of a suspected chemical weapons attack, Syrian war monitors said. The measures come as President Donald Trump vowed to respond “forcefully” to Saturday’s suspected chemical weapons attack on civilians near Damascus and warning that Russia - or any other nation found to share responsibility - will “pay a price”. Syrian opposition activists said 40 people died in Saturday night’s alleged chemical attack in the town of Douma, the last remaining rebel bastion just outside of the Syrian capital, Damascus.
CYCLIST ‘GUTTED’ AT MISSING GOLD COAST TIME TRIAL DUE TO ADMINISTRATIVE ERROR
England cyclist Melissa Lowther was left “gutted” after an administrative error meant she was left off the entry list for today’s Commonwealth Games time trial. Team England issued a statement admitting that an “administrative error meant that she was not formally entered into the race”. For the 21-year-old Lowther, it meant that months of preparation work focused on this specific event had come to nought. Lowther, from Wakefield, wrote on Instagram: “I can’t put into words how disappointed I am to have been missed off the start list due to an admin error.”
M62 lanes re-open but delays continue
All lanes on the M62 have been cleared of surface water and have re-opened.
But there is still queueing traffic and delays due to earlier flooding on M62 Eastbound.
It’s between J27 M621 / A650 / A62 (Gildersome) and J28 A650 / A653 (Tingley).
Congestion is back to M62 to J26.
Lane three (of three) was closed until around 12:10.
Queues on the M62
This is the scene eastbound at Junction 27.
Queues are building due to flooding on the carriageway between J27 and J28.
M62 lane closure
We’re getting reports of 35-minute delays on the M62 because of flooding.
Lane three of three is closed because of standing water Eastbound between junctions 27 and 28.
Statement from Yorkshire Tiger after bus crash
A Yorkshire Tiger bus driver has been hurt after driving into a restaurant right next to Huddersfield bus station.
The single-decker ploughed into the Gurkha Sizzler Nepalese/Indian restaurant on Henry Street just before 6pm on Monday.
Today Arriva Yorkshire, which runs Yorkshire Tiger, said in a statement:
Matthew Ashton, managing director for Yorkshire Tiger said: “We can confirm that a bus collided with the Gurka restaurant in Huddersfield yesterday evening. The bus was not carrying any passengers at the time and the restaurant was closed. We are currently carrying out a full investigation.”
Woman dies in crash with concrete mixer
A young woman has died after the car she was in collided with a concrete mixer.
The crash happened between a black Citroen C1, a silver Vauxhall Vectra and the mixer lorry on Industry Road in Barnsley yesterday and police want to speak to anyone who may have been in the area and witnessed the collision. A 29-year-old woman died shortly after the crash at 13.40, while a 27-year-old woman was also in the car was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Anyone who saw what happened is urged to contact South Yorkshire Police via 101.
Plans to refurb restaurant in listed building
A bid has been made to refurbish Huddersfield’s Turtle Bay restaurant.
The King Street bar and kitchen has applied for planning permission to make external and internal alterations to the Grade II listed building. Read more on this here.
Huddersfield weather
Luckily, this morning’s deluge is not set to last all day.
Paedophile vigilantes helped charge 150 suspects
Evidence supplied by so-called paedophile hunters led to more than 150 charges against suspects last year, and investigation by the BBC has revealed.
The number of such charges was up by seven times from 2015, according to figures revealed in a Freedom of Information request sent to all police forces in England and Wales.
Of the 43 forces, 29 supplied the numbers. Despite this however, police maintain that such groups should desist in taking the law into their own hands as it may interfere with ongoing undercover investigations.
Police sting leads to robbery arrest
Commuters were alarmed when a police sting culminated in the centre of Heckmondwike.
It happened yesterday morning when three men were arrested in the town centre as a convoy of police vehicles rushed in and cornered another vehicle. Police have since confirmed that the men have been questioned on suspicion of a robbery in Liversedge on Sunday.
A spokeswoman said last night: “Three men were arrested this morning following a police stop of a vehicle on Market Street, Heckmondwike, shortly before 6.20am. The men, aged 20, 21 and 49, were arrested on suspicion of robbery in connection with an offence in Liversedge on Sunday. They remain in custody at this time.”
Today's Examiner
Here is our front page this morning:
Suspicious blaze at old Batley Hospital
Fire fighters attended a fire at the old Batley Hospital last night after yobs broke in and torched furniture.
Crews were called to the disused building on Carlinghow Hill at around 9.45pm after reports of a fire. Desks on the ground floor had been set alight and caused a contained fire. Luckily it was spotted by security and put out in time before it spread too far.
No one was injured in the fire.
Traffic update
Here’s the latest on what’s happening on the roads this morning:
- The temporary traffic lights junction on Huddersfield Road in the centre of Holmfirth (by Ashley Jackson’s) are out which is causing some delays
- Heavy traffic on the M62 eastbound around junction 22, and again at 26
- Slow traffic on the M62 westbound at junction 29 for the M1
- Usual slow traffic on Leeds and Halifax Road through HIpperholme
No major incidents but we’ll let you know if things change.
Good morning, Huddersfield
Welcome to the Huddersfield Examiner’s breaking news service.
Stay with us throughout the day to be the first to know everything that’s happening across Huddersfield and the rest of West Yorkshire.
We’ll also be bringing you updates on crime, health, sport, politics, education and more live from the Examiner team.
And remember to check back before you travel as during peak times we’ll provide you with all of the latest traffic updates on the M62 and roads around the region.
You can also download our app to get news on the go and push notifications for the latest breaking stories here .
If there’s something you’ve noticed and want us to check out then please feel free to get in touch - you can call us on 01484 437712, email editorial@examiner.co.uk or tweet @Examiner. You can also find us on social media here .