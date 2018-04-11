Welcome to the Huddersfield Examiner's breaking news service.
TRUMP HINTS AT AIRSTRIKES IN SYRIA
US President Donald Trump has hinted at military action in Syria following last weekend’s horrifying chemical attack on civilians. Trump tweeted earlier today warning Russia against shooting down missiles, writing: “Russia vows to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria. Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and “smart!” You shouldn’t be partners with a Gas Killing Animal who kills his people and enjoys it!” Bashar al-Assad has denied using chemical weapons.
FACEBOOK TO PROBE ‘TENS OF THOUSANDS’ OF APPS - ZUCKERBERG
Facebook will investigate “tens of thousands” of apps to discover if any other companies have accessed data in a similar way to Cambridge Analytica (CA), Mark Zuckerberg has told US politicians. The social network says it is in the process of letting up to 87 million users know that their information may have been accessed by CA, and in a packed room on Capitol Hill, Mr Zuckerberg repeated his admission yesterday that the company “didn’t do enough” to stop its tools “being used for harm”. He also said the company was in an “arms race” with Russia, warning there were people in the country tasked with finding ways to breach Facebook’s systems.
SCORES KILLED AS MILITARY PLANE CRASHES IN ALGERIA
At least 100 people have been killed as a military plane crashed soon after take-off in a farm field in northern Algeria, officials said. The cause of the crash was unclear, and an investigation has been opened, according to the Defence Ministry. Emergency services converged on the area near the Boufarik military base after the crash. “There are more than 100 deaths. We can’t say exact how many at this point,” said Mohammed Achour, chief spokesman for the civil protection agency.
Man jailed for town centre sex assault
Reporter Stephanie Finnegan is in court:
WATCH: The council are out and about fixing potholes this morning
A strangely interesting process!
Kirklees have also released this video showing how they refill their tarmac machines ahead of resurfacing roads and filling potholes.
You can report potholes to the council here.
Yorkshire NHS Trusts third worst for plastic cups
NHS Trusts in Yorkshire and the Humber are one of the country’s worst for plastic waste.
Figures revealed by the Press Association this morning showed that local trusts bought 67.4 million disposable cups in the past five years. The number was exceeded only by collective trusts in the North West and the West Midlands.
CCTV released over Riddings Road robbery
Detectives hunting a man who robbed an off licence in Deighton have released images of the suspect.
The robbery happened on Thursday last week when two men bought a number of items at the Corner Cash Convenience Store on Riddings Road. One of the men then returned with a can of lager his friend had bought demanding a refund, before becoming aggressive. He then leaned over the counter and took the till, fleeing the store.
Anyone who recognises the man in the pictures is asked to contact Kirklees CID via 101.
M62 traffic
An update on the motorway this morning:
- Queues remain on the M62 westbound due to an offal spillage on the junction 26 sliproad this morning
- Queues westbound at junction 29 with 15 minute delays
- Reports of a road sign in the road on the westbound carriage near junction 24 so be wary of this
There is also queuing traffic on the M1 southbound at junction 42 due to emergency repairs.
Water off in Holmfirth
Dr Who cancels visit to Comic Con
A Doctor Who actor scheduled to visit Huddersfield’s Comic Con festival has had to cancel his visit, it’s been announced.
Sylvester McCoy was due to visit the town next month for the annual sci fi event. McCoy, who played the seventh doctor, has had to cancel the visit due to a change in filming plans.
Worry not however, other stars booked for the event at Kirklees College include Rogue One Darth Vader actor Spencer Wilding and panto legend Christopher Biggins.
ICYMI: Friends of Katelyn Dawson hold vigil
A vigil for tragic Moldgreen crash victim Katelyn Dawson was held last night.
The gathering took place at the scene of January’s crash on Wakefield Road. The 15-year-old Shelley College pupil had been waiting at a bus stop when a black BMW collided with the shelter. Three other people, including the man driving the BMW, were injured in the crash.
Among those at the vigil were Katelyn’s grandmother Susan Reilly, who paid tribute to the popular dancer. See what happened here.
Moving gesture Kate Granger made for husband
Huddersfield doctor Kate Granger wrote years’ worth of future birthday cards for her husband before her death, it’s been revealed.
Kate, who died in 2016 following a five-year battle with metastatic cancer, was the brains behind the #hellomynameis campaign, which aims to encourage healthcare staff to properly introduce themselves to patients to battle the isolation that cancer can cause.
Husband Chris Pointon revealed this morning that the 34-year-old wrote him birthday cards for “years into the future” before saying goodbye.
Huddersfield weather
Potentially more April showers on the cards for today but luckily it won’t be quite the downpour we had yesterday morning.
Overcast for throughout the day and a chance of some drizzle later at lunchtime. Temperatures of around 6-7°C.
Family reported for seventh time for driving uninsured
Because the six previous occasions weren’t enough of a lesson, it seems!
Today's Examiner
Here is our front page this morning.
OFFAL ON THE M62
Queues on the M62 westbound at junction 26 this morning due to a spillage of offal on the road, apparently.
Two lanes are currently closed on the exit slip road. Avoid this stretch of motorway for now, it’s....(do you really need me to finish this sentence?)
Good morning, Huddersfield
