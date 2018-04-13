Welcome to the Huddersfield Examiner's breaking news service.

Stay with us throughout the day to be the first to know everything that's happening across Huddersfield and the rest of West Yorkshire.

We'll also be bringing you updates on crime, health, sport, politics, education and more live from the Examiner team.

And remember to check back before you travel as during peak times we'll provide you with all of the latest traffic updates on the M62 and roads around the region.

You can also download our app to get news on the go and push notifications for the latest breaking stories here .

If there's something you've noticed and want us to check out then please feel free to get in touch - you can call us on 01484 437712, email editorial@examiner.co.uk or tweet @Examiner. You can also find us on social media here .

Susie Beever

Road closed in Heckmondwike

Susie Beever

Armed police in Primrose Hill

Reports of armed police in Primrose Hill last night. We’ve contacted West Yorkshire Police and will let you know if we get anymore information.

Out and about with the new Police Community Action Team(CAT). Specially picked police officers from around West Lothian join part funded by council team for more community minded policing.
(Image: West Lothian Courier)
Susie Beever

Update on the roads

Moor Bottom in Cleckheaton remains closed in both directions this morning due to a burst water main.

No other closures or incidents on the roads to report so far but we’ll let you know if this changes.

Good morning, Huddersfield

Welcome to the Huddersfield Examiner’s breaking news service.

Stay with us throughout the day to be the first to know everything that’s happening across Huddersfield and the rest of West Yorkshire.

We’ll also be bringing you updates on crime, health, sport, politics, education and more live from the Examiner team.

And remember to check back before you travel as during peak times we’ll provide you with all of the latest traffic updates on the M62 and roads around the region.

Stunning image of the M62 at sunset taken from Saddleworth Bridge by Darren Waite from Lindley
Stunning image of the M62 taken from Saddleworth Bridge by Darren Waite from Lindley

You can also download our app to get news on the go and push notifications for the latest breaking stories here .

If there’s something you’ve noticed and want us to check out then please feel free to get in touch - you can call us on 01484 437712, email editorial@examiner.co.uk or tweet @Examiner. You can also find us on social media here .