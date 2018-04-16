Welcome to the Huddersfield Examiner's breaking news service.
National news
Here’s a round up of the national headlines this lunchtime:
THERESA MAY TO MEET CARIBBEAN LEADERS AMID CONCERN OVER WINDRUSH GENERATION
Prime Minister Theresa May is to meet counterparts from Caribbean states this week to discuss problems faced by long-term British residents from the Windrush generation over their immigration status, Downing Street has announced. Mrs May’s official spokesman said the PM was clear that nobody with a right to be in the UK would be made to leave. The announcement came amid growing anger about individuals facing the threat of deportation and being denied access to healthcare due to UK paperwork issues and anomalies affecting some immigrants who arrived between the late 1940s and early 1970s.
MACRON CLARIFIES ‘FRANCE PERSUADED TRUMP TO STRIKE’ CLAIMS
French president Emmanuel Macron has clarified comments that he “convinced” his US counterpart Donald Trump to maintain a US military presence in Syria - a remark which prompted a rebuttal from the White House. Mr Macron maintained that he “never said” either the United States or France would stay engaged long-term in Syria in a military sense - hours after saying in a live Sunday interview that he had managed to change Mr Trump’s mind on withdrawing troops. Mr Macron said both French and US positions were in line, and the main aim in Syria was the “war against ISIS (Islamic State)“. However, Mr Macron said that by joining forces with France and the UK for last Saturday’s air strikes, the US “fully realised that our responsibility went above and beyond the war against IS, and that it was a humanitarian responsibility as well on the ground.”
COMEY: DONALD TRUMP IS ‘MORALLY UNFIT’ TO BE US PRESIDENT
Former FBI Director James Comey says he thinks Donald Trump is morally unfit to be the US president. In an interview with ABC News that aired on Sunday night, Mr Comey also said he thought it was possible the Russians had compromising information on Mr Trump, and that there was “some evidence of obstruction of justice” in the president’s actions. Hours before the interview aired, the president, who fired Mr Comey last year, unleashed a Twitter outburst that labelled Mr Comey “slippery”, suggested he should be put in jail and branded him “the WORST FBI Director in history, by far!”
Separate updates
We’re running separate updates on the incident in Marsden here.
Air ambulance at serious RTC in Marsden
Emergency services have been called to Marsden following a serious road collision.
Police and ambulance service are at Carrs Road following a collision between a Vauxhall and an Audi. Police were called at 11.26am and are saying it’s serious, but no details on injuries at the moment. An air ambulance has landed near Crow Hill. No further details on this at the moment but we will update you as and when.
Congestion on ring road
Very slow traffic on the Huddersfield ring road at Castlegate by the Trinity Street traffic lights currently.
Driver goes to extortionate lengths to escape police
This happened between Gomersal and Cleckheaton and was shared by M62 officer Motorway Martin after the driver was pursued by officers...
Mum admits killing 18-month-old son
A mother has pleaded guilty to killing her 18-month-old son by throwing him out of the window of a flat in Bradford.
Gemma Procter, 23, today admitted manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility in a sitting at Bradford Crown Court. Her baby Elliot Procter died after falling from a sixth-floor window at Newcastle House flats in the city in October last year.
Procter was initially charged with murder but admitted manslaughter. She will be sentenced on June 15.
M62 down to two lanes
One lane shut on the M62 westbound between junctions 26 and 25 due to a broken down vehicle. Traffic is reportedly coping well.
Man mugged at station
Police have released CCTV images of men they want to speak to after a man was robbed of his phone at Dewsbury Train Station.
The victim, a man in his 30s, was talking on the phone while crossing the footbridge at the station when four men approached him. One of the men asked for his phone and when he refused, he was blocked by them and attacked.
All four ran off with his phone and bag, which contained a tablet and second phone. The victim also sustained cuts to his head in the assault, which happened just after 7pm on March 21 (police have just released details). If you recognise any of the men in the pictures, please contact British Transport Police on 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 515 of 21/03/2018.
ICYMI: Biggest stories from over the weekend
Here’s a summary of the main things happening in Huddersfield this weekend...
- Jeremy Corbyn visits just hours after government launches airstrikes in Syria The leader of the opposition visited the Yorkshire Children’s Centre at Brian Jackson House and spoke out against the decision to take military action. Read the full story here
- Huddersfield Town seal last minute win over Watford at home The Terriers inched their way closer to security from relegation on Saturday after a magnificent 91-minute goal from Tom Ince at the John Smith’s Stadium. See what centre back Zanka had to say on the victory here
- Sikhs celebrate Vaisakhi with colourful parade in town centre See pictures and video from the brightly-coloured procession here
Huddersfield weather
It’s looking like we’re in store for a good week of weather this week, particularly towards the end.
Temperatures of 12 to 14°C today.
One lane closed on M62
UPDATE: All lanes are now open.
Calderdale man charged after car driven into crowd
A 19-year-old has been charged after a car was driven into a crowd of people in Blackpool at the weekend.
The incident happened in the busy tourist town when a Skoda estate was driven towards pedestrians. Three women were taken to hospital to be treated for non life-threatening injuries and have since been discharged. The incident is not terror-related.
Jake Hartley, 19, of Rochdale Road, Todmorden, has been charged with: attempted Section 18 wounding; three offences of Section 47 assault; dangerous driving; driving over the prescribed limit of alcohol; driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence; driving without insurance and possession of a weapon capable of incapacitation. He will appear before magistrates in Blackpool this morning.
Wetherspoons shut all social media accounts
Pub chain Wetherspoons has shut down all of its social media accounts in a shock announcement made this morning.
The company, which own several establishments in and around Huddersfield, closed their Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts for all its 900 branches with immediate effect.
The drastic decision was made following concerns about accounts being used to troll MPs, as well as worries about the misues of personal data and the ‘addictive nature’ of social media.
M62 update
Traffic is also busy as usual on the M62 eastbound at Ainley Top currently.
M1 down to two lanes
Congestion on the M1 southbound at Denby Dale this morning - one lane is closed due to a broken down vehicle.
Today's Examiner
Here’s today’s front page, leading with the story of Linthwaite teenager Oliver Hallissey who had to undergo three hours of surgery to remove part of his skull after a vicious attack on Manchester Road.
Beautiful morning skies in Meltham
Traffic update
Slow traffic on the M62 eastbound around junction 26 for Chain Bar.
Otherwise no major incidents on the roads this morning. We’ll let you know if this changes.
