Welcome to the Huddersfield Examiner's breaking news service.
Stay with us throughout the day to be the first to know everything that's happening across Huddersfield and the rest of West Yorkshire.
We'll also be bringing you updates on crime, health, sport, politics, education and more live from the Examiner team.
And remember to check back before you travel as during peak times we'll provide you with all of the latest traffic updates on the M62 and roads around the region.
You can also download our app to get news on the go and push notifications for the latest breaking stories here .
If there's something you've noticed and want us to check out then please feel free to get in touch - you can call us on 01484 437712, email editorial@examiner.co.uk or tweet @Examiner. You can also find us on social media here .
Are you driving back on the M62?
If you’re coming from the M1 or the east side of Leeds, watch out for this that is sure to snarl things up for a bit.
It’s a J28 westbound.
Looks like a car has broken down in the ‘fast lane’ so I would guess the motorway will have to be closed briefly to tow it to safety.
Traffic problems for bus passengers
Leeds Road in Huddersfield is slow as rush hour builds thanks to long standing road works.
Cycling star to ride Tour De Yorkshire
Britain’s most successful Tour De France stage winner has announced he will ride the Tour De Yorkshire.
Sprint superstar Mark Cavendish has become the second big name to sign up to the event, which starts on May 3 and comes to Calderdale on Sunday, May 6.
Mark said: “My mother’s from Harrogate and obviously the last time I raced things didn’t go that great (for me) in the 2014 Tour de France; but one thing I do remember is the incredible crowds and I know that the Tour de Yorkshire always provides.
“It’s the first time that I’ve raced the Tour de Yorkshire and I’m extremely excited.”
Cavendish is the second big-name rider to confirm his attendance at the Tour de Yorkshire after his Team Dimension Data team-mate Serge Pauwels revealed last week he would be back to defend his title.
M1 fire over
Traffic has returned to normal after an earlier vehicle fire on M1 near the Huddersfield turn-off.
The incident was on the southbound side between J38 A637 (Darton / Huddersfield) and J37 A628 (Barnsley / Dodworth ).
Lane one (of three) was closed while two fire engines were attending to the fire but it’s all sorted now.
M1 alert!
One lane of the M1 is closed and there’s heavy traffic due to vehicle fire on M1 Southbound.
It’s between J38 A637 (Darton / Huddersfield) and J37 A628 (Barnsley / Dodworth).
Lane one (of three) is closed while two fire engines attend to the fire.
Bye, bye to winter!
Winter is dead and gone, it’s official.
@KirkleesWinter, the twitter feed for the council’s gritting operation, is going into hibernation for the rest of the year.
Having completed more grit runs than ever - 23,000t of grit used (average is 14,000t), with 110 grits for the season (compared to an average of 70) - they’re shutting up shop until winter comes round once more.
Leeds Road is busy
There’s queueing traffic on A62 Leeds Road in both directions at Old Fieldhouse Lane, congestion to A6107 Bradley Road / B6118 Bridge Road (White Cross Inn Junction) and to Gasworks Street / Lower Fitzwilliam Street.
It’s in the roadworks area and temporary traffic lights are in operation.
Appeal for wanted man
Police in Bradford are appealing for information on Nathan Simpson, who is wanted on recall to prison.
Simpson, aged 33, was released from prison on licence in September 2017 after serving a sentence for burglary.
He is now wanted on recall after breaching the terms of his licence.
He is described as being of slight build, around 5ft 10ins tall with short black hair.
Simpson is believed to be in Bradford and enquiries are continuing to locate him.
He is not believed to pose an immediate risk to the public, but anyone who can assist police with their enquiries is urged to contact police on 101, or by using the Contact Us options at www.westyorkshire.police.uk
Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.
Incident in Mirfield
Police say they are currently attending an ongoing incident in the Mirfield area.
We’ll have more on this soon.
Appeal for relatives
Coroners are appealing for relatives of Castleford man Brian David Aspin to come forward.
The 65 year old died of natural causes on 17th January 2018, however, no family members have yet been traced.
Any relatives are asked to contact Wakefield Coroner’s Officer John Bracewell on (01924) 292301.
Travel round-up
Here’s a round-up of what’s happening on the roads:
1) Slow traffic on A62 Castlegate at A640 Trinity Street Traffic Lights.
2) Queueing traffic on A629 Salterhebble Hill and Huddersfield Road around the hospital by A646 Dryclough Lane. Travel time is 17 minutes.
3) M1 Southbound: lane closed on exit slip road, heavy traffic due to broken down vehicle at J36 A61 (Birdwell / Sheffield North).
Lane two (of two) is closed as you come down to Tankersley Roundabout.
Big orange thing in the sky
Welcome to summer everyone. I think we’ve bypassed spring - for a couple of days at least.
M62 busy but moving
The M62 is busy in the usual places this morning but at least traffic is flowing. And the sun’s shining. And it’s warm!
Morning, Huddersfield
