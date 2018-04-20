Welcome to the Huddersfield Examiner's breaking news service.
Stay with us throughout the day to be the first to know everything that's happening across Huddersfield and the rest of West Yorkshire.
We'll also be bringing you updates on crime, health, sport, politics, education and more live from the Examiner team.
And remember to check back before you travel as during peak times we'll provide you with all of the latest traffic updates on the M62 and roads around the region.
You can also download our app to get news on the go and push notifications for the latest breaking stories here .
If there's something you've noticed and want us to check out then please feel free to get in touch - you can call us on 01484 437712, email editorial@examiner.co.uk or tweet @Examiner. You can also find us on social media here .
Woman hurt in Chapel Hill crash
A woman driving a Suzuki Swift has been injured in a rush-hour crash at Chapel Hill.
Police were called just before 5pm tonight.
The Swift hit the central reservation barriers and then collided with a Vauxhall Corsa and then a wall.
A police spokesman said the Swift driver had suffered minor leg injuries.
M62 latest
Traffic easing on M62 Eastbound at J30 A642 (Rothwell).
Caller reports there had been an accident involving two cars, which was quickly moved onto the hard shoulder.
M62 latest
Traffic heavier than normal on M62 Eastbound at J30 A642 (Rothwell) following reports of an accident involving two cars. Both vehicles are now on the hard shoulder.
Traffic round-up
Here’s the latest on those busy roads
Slow traffic on A62 Gelderd Road at A643 Leeds Road traffic lights, Birstall. Travel time is five minutes.
Usual delays on A629 Halifax Road out of Huddersfield from Blacker Road (Edgerton Cemetery) to A643 Brighouse Road (Ainley Top). Travel time is 13 minutes.
Queueing traffic on A629 Salterhebble Hill and Huddersfield Road around Calderdale Royal Hospital, Halifax, by A646 Dryclough Lane. Travel time is four minutes.
Police funding boost
West Yorkshire Police says it is set to continue Operation Hawmill - its campaign to tackle anti-social use of vehicles and offences on the roads in Calderdale - after securing more funding through money taken from criminals under the Proceeds of Crime Act
Former police employee jailed
A former director of a garage and a former manager of West Yorkshire Police’s Vehicle Recovery Unit who were jailed for a combined total of almost four years have been ordered to pay back £80,000 and £1,209.80.
Michael Blamire, 51, of Wakefield Road Ossett (jailed for 14 months) and Samantha Cooper, 50, of Denby Lane, Wakefield (jailed for 2 and a half years) were found guilty of committing fraud by abuse of position at Leeds Crown Court in June 2016.
They now have three months to pay after a hearing at Leeds Crown Court on 19th April 2018. If Blamire fails to pay he will face a further 12 months in prison. The debt they owe will never go away until paid in full.
Wenger's farewell game at Town
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger will leave the club at the end of the season after 22 years in charge.
The club has just made the announcement and what it means is that his last game is set to be at the John Smith’s Stadium against Huddersfield Town on Sunday May 13.
In a statement Wenger said: “After careful consideration and following discussions with the club, I feel it is the right time for me to step down at the end of the season.
“I am grateful for having had the privilege to serve the club for so many memorable years.
“I managed the club with full commitment and integrity. I want to thank the staff, the players, the Directors and the fans who make this club so special. I urge our fans to stand behind the team to finish on a high. To all the Arsenal lovers take care of the values of the club. My love and support for ever.”
M62 delays
There’s reports of queuing traffic on the M62 Westbound due to an earlier accident between Junction 29 at Lofthouse and 28 at Tingley.
Traffic was held while the vehicles were moved but all lanes are open now.
Traffic lights out
We’re told the traffic lights at Bradley near the White Cross pub - Leeds Road junction with Bradley Road and Colne Bridge Road - are out. It’s described as “chaos” with cars trying to cross the junction.
There’s a bloke who’s apparently taken it upon himself to try to direct the traffic but a driver who came through has just told us: “There will be a crash. It’s bad.”
One to avoid if you can.
Barry's on the move
Huddersfield MP Barry Sheerman is on his way to town this morning and tweeted a picture of a lovely sunrise.
Look a little bit closer and you’ll see a speed warning sign flashing ‘Slow Down.’ But he is sticking to 30mph.
Even in the good weather watch your speed, everybody!
Lucky escape near the M62
This from overnight from PC Martin Willis of the West Yorkshire Roads Policing Unit on Twitter. He doesn’t say where it is but looks like Tingley to me. Lucky escape, certainly.
