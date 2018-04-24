Welcome to the Huddersfield Examiner's breaking news service.
Stay with us throughout the day to be the first to know everything that's happening across Huddersfield and the rest of West Yorkshire.
We'll also be bringing you updates on crime, health, sport, politics, education and more live from the Examiner team.
And remember to check back before you travel as during peak times we'll provide you with all of the latest traffic updates on the M62 and roads around the region.
You can also download our app to get news on the go and push notifications for the latest breaking stories here .
If there's something you've noticed and want us to check out then please feel free to get in touch - you can call us on 01484 437712, email editorial@examiner.co.uk or tweet @Examiner. You can also find us on social media here .
Motorway latest
Traffic returned to normal on M1 Southbound at J42 M62 (Lofthouse).
M62 update
Slow traffic on M606 Southbound at M62 J26 (Chain Bar). Travel time is five minutes.
Traffic update
Slow traffic on A58 Leeds and Halifax Road, Hipperholme at A644 Brighouse Road (Christ Church traffic lights). Travel time is eight minutes.
Queueing traffic on A629 Salterhebble Hill and Huddersfield Road, Halifax, around the Calderdale Royal Hospital by A646 Dryclough Lane. Travel time is four minutes.
Funds rising for HoHRI campaign
Earlier today the campaigners at Hands Off HRI launched a fundraising campaign to fund the legal fight against the closure of A&E and the main HRI building.
We told how they needed to raise £15,000 and you can find out more by clicking here
Today alone they’ve raised over £700.
Appeal for missing man
Police are appealing for information on Kieran Blythe, who has been reported missing from Bradford.
Kieran is 16 and was last seen leaving his home address in the Woodside area of the city at 4.30pm yesterday (Monday)
He is described as being around 5ft 5ins tall and of slim build and was last seen wearing a black jacket, dark coloured bottoms and white trainers.
He is known to frequent Bradford and Leeds city centres and Pudsey.
Officers are continuing enquiries to locate him and anyone who can assist with information is asked to call 101 and quote Log 65 of 24 April.
Information can also be reported via the Contact Us options at www.westyorkshire.police.uk
Sheep worrying among calls to wildlife police
West Yorkshire Police say that in the last 24 hours there have been 32 incidents involving animals across the force area.
One involved sheep worrying in the Dewsbury area where a collie dog attacked a lamb causing it injuries. A crime has been recorded and investigations are ongoing.
Officers attended a report of deer on the motorway close to Brighouse, but the animals had made there own way out of the area when officers arrived.
A report was recieved of deer poaching in the Sunnybank Lane area of Bradford.
Vote in our Brexit poll
Vote right not to have your say in our Brexit poll
We’re running the poll in response to this story:
Nearly half of people in Huddersfield think we would be better off economically in Europe - and a majority want to stick with the Single Market.
M62 alert!
One laneof the M62 is closed due to lorry having a tyre changed.
Its on M62 Westbound between J23 A640 / A643 (Huddersfield) and J22 A672 (Rishworth Moor).
Lane one (of three) is closed and traffic is coping well.
Unique WYP campaign aimed at people who look at indecent images
People who look at indecent images have been warned by police: we’ll find you.
West Yorkshire Police revealed among those arrested last year for looking at indecent images of children under 18 were four company directors, two solicitors and four people working in the computer industry - all thought they would avoid being caught.
The force is, for the first time, reaching out to people who look at indecent images of children online. A new campaign is aimed at those who view such images, but think they’ll get away with it.
Assistant Chief Constable Catherine Hankinson said: “While people may not be surprised that it is predominantly men that are arrested for this kind of offence, they may be surprised by the wide range of individuals that we are taking to the cells.
“We see men of all ages and backgrounds, many on the face of it family men or respectable professionals. Most of the people we arrest for downloading and sharing indecent images of children haven’t come to police attention before and are not what people may think of as a criminal.
“We know some offenders think that it is a victimless crime as they are not physically abusing the child but this is simply not the case. Victims tell us that each time an image or video of them is downloaded or shared it is like being abused all over again.
“It cannot be clearer, if you are convicted of viewing or distributing indecent images of children you will be required to sign the sex offenders register because you are a sex offender.”
During 2017, West Yorkshire Police arrested 149 adults on suspicion of possession of indecent images of children and the force has a dedicated Abusive Images Team investigating people.
Top stories for Tuesday
Here are the most read stories on our website so far today:
1) Gang in BMW chased boys on scrambler bike and forced them off the road before robbing them
Kyle Sykes jailed for armed robbery on the ‘extremely frightened’ teens after they were told they would be shot
2) Woman jailed for vile racist rant in Huddersfield town centre
Chelsea Wany was found guilty after her tirade of abuse was caught on camera
3) Investigation underway after young man found dead in Holmfirth flat
Former cop in court
This just in from our Court reporter Stephanie Finnegan.
A father and son stole a massive amount but Leeds Crown Court has today ordered what they should pay back, and it’s much less than what they stole.
We’ll have the full story from today’s court hearing soon.
We hear the siren!
The first of Syngenta’s siren has been sounded and we’ve had reports it was heard in Bradley and Birkby.
And that’s it... the chemical firm has confirmed the test is over.
Rail lines re-open
Northern services between Halifax and Bradford had been affected due to a trespass incident.
It has just been resolved and services are operating once again.
Siren being sounded
Have you heard the Syngenta siren today?
It’s being tested - click here for background
Hands Off HRI are outside court today
Members of Hands Off HRI are outside court today as part of legal action being taken against NHS England.
It’s the Kirklees and Calderdale 999 Call for the NHS group that goes head to head with NHS England but the HoHRI is supporting them outside.
£15k Hands Off HRI bid lauched
A fundraising bid has been launched to fund the legal fight to challenge the closure of Huddersfield Royal Infirmary.
Campaign group Hands Off HRI were successful in securing a Judicial Review, which will look into business case for the closure of HRI’s Accident and Emergency. The court hearing will take place between June 12 and 14 at Leeds Crown Court.
But legal aid will not fund all of the the costs associated with preparing the case for court, so they’re launching a £15,000 fundraising bid which you can donate to via www.crowdjustice.com/case/hands-off-hri
Hands Off HRI will be having their Annual General Meeting this Wednesday, April 25 at the Brian Jackson House New North Parade Huddersfield HD1 5JP at 7pm. The first half of the meeting will be addressed by Yogi Amin from Irwin Mitchell who will bring supporters up to date with the details of the challenge. His speech will be followed by questions and answers so the organisers are keen to stress that as many of the general public as possible are welcome to attend.
Bus diversions
If you use buses in the Almondbury area this will affect you:
M62 crash
This image by Highways England, Yorkshire, shows the van that crashed on the M62 had collided with the safety barriers on the hard shoulder.
No-one is thought to have been seriously injured.
M62 clearing
The M62 is beginning to move once again after recovery work due to an earlier accident.
Traffic at its worst was back to Junction 23 after the crash between J26 and J27.
Weather watch
Tuesday is set for a dry morning, turning cloudier into the afternoon with rain or showers following later. Still rather breezy at first, but winds tending to ease a little later. Maximum temperature 13 °C.
Tonight will remain cloudy with further showery rain overnight. The heaviest and most persistent of the rain is likely to be across the Pennines, with some drier interludes to the east. Minimum temperature 6 °C.
The pollen count is medium.
Wednesday is set to be sunnier with occasional showers, accompanied by a stronger westerly breeze. Some of the showers could turn heavy with a risk of hail and thunder later. Maximum temperature 12 °C.
Local roads round-up
Here’s what’s happening on local roads and rail network, some of which are busy:
Roads:
1) Traffic heavier than normal on A644 Brighouse and Denholme Road at A644 Brighouse Road (Christ Church traffic lights). Travel time is five minutes.
2) Queueing traffic on A58 Leeds and Halifax Road at A644 Brighouse Road (Christ Church traffic lights). Travel time is four minutes.
Trains:
Services at a stand on Northern between Halifax and Bradford Interchange due to trespass incident.
Traffic camera shows standstill
The traffic camera on the M62 at Junction 24 for Huddersfield shows the motorway at a near standstill.
It’s due to one lane blocked and slow traffic due to recovery work and earlier accident, a van involved on M62 Eastbound between J25 A644 (Brighouse) and J26 M606 / A58 Whitehall Road / A638 Bradford Road (Chain Bar), congestion on M62 to J24 A629 (Ainley Top).
Highways says travel time is around 30 minutes.
Lane one (of four) is blocked.
M62 alert
There’s one lane blocked and slow traffic due to accident, a van involved on M62 Eastbound between J25 A644 (Brighouse) and J26 M606 / A58 Whitehall Road / A638 Bradford Road (Chain Bar).
Congestion is back to J24 A629 (Ainley Top). Travel time is around 20 minutes.
Lane one (of four) is blocked.
Good morning Huddersfield
Morning all, Joanne here with Tuesday’s live blog; the Huddersfield Examiner’s breaking news service.
Stay with us throughout the day to be the first to know everything that’s happening across Huddersfield and the rest of West Yorkshire.
We’ll also be bringing you updates on crime, health, sport, politics, education and more live from the Examiner team.
And remember to check back before you travel as during peak times we’ll provide you with all of the latest traffic updates on the M62 and roads around the region.
You can also download our app to get news on the go and push notifications for the latest breaking stories here .
If there’s something you’ve noticed and want us to check out then please feel free to get in touch - you can call us on 01484 437712, email editorial@examiner.co.uk or tweet @Examiner. You can also find us on social media here .