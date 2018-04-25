Welcome to the Huddersfield Examiner's breaking news service.
Weather watch
Wondering if you’ll need a brolly or sunglasses this week?
Wednesday will be a mixture of sunshine and scattered showers through the day with blustery westerly winds. The showers will be heavy at times with a risk of hail and thunder by the afternoon. Maximum temperature 14 °C.
Tonight the showers will ease in most parts overnight leaving clear spells. The occasional shower may still affect the Pennines. Chilly in the westerly wind.
Thursday will see a mix of sun and showers, with the latter heavy and thundery, particularly in the north before easing through the evening.
Outlook for Friday to Sunday: Less windy on Friday although with showers or longer spells of rain. Scattared showers again on Saturday before a drier day Sunday, although with rain possible in the south later.
Appeal after man found dead at wheel of HGV
Police are appealing for witnesses following the death of a man in Bradford.
Officers were called at 12:40am on Tuesday 24 April to reports of a male unresponsive at the wheel on Station Road, at the junction with Highfield Terrace in Bradford.
An articulated lorry was completing a U turn in the road and the vehicle came to a stand still.
The driver, a man in his 50s, was found unresponsive.
Paramedics attended and the driver was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Anyone with any information about this incident or saw the HGV prior to the incident, is asked to contact the police via 101 quoting log number *818 of 24 April.
Tragedy on M62
A man died on the M62 last night.
The 49-year-old was driving a white Ford Kuga on the eastbound carriageway close to the Ouse Bridge when he was involved in a collision with an HGV.
There’s more on this at our sister paper in Hull
Gas works means bus diversion
If you use buses in the Almondbury area this will affect you:
M62 alert!
There’s queueing traffic due to earlier broken down vehicle on M62 Westbound before J29 M1 (Lofthouse).
All lanes have been re-opened but traffic was being held until around 08:35 so it means there are some delays.
Giants cup draw
The draw for the sixth round of the Challenge Cup has just been made on Radio 2 and Huddersfield Giants have got...
Travel update
The A635 Barnsley Road between Denby and Upper Cumberworth is closed in both directions due to a fallen tree.
There are also reports of slow traffic in the usual places on the M62, and congestion around junction 40 of the M1 at Ossett.
