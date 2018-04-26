Welcome to the Huddersfield Examiner's breaking news service.
Stay with us throughout the day to be the first to know everything that's happening across Huddersfield and the rest of West Yorkshire.
We'll also be bringing you updates on crime, health, sport, politics, education and more live from the Examiner team.
And remember to check back before you travel as during peak times we'll provide you with all of the latest traffic updates on the M62 and roads around the region.
You can also download our app to get news on the go and push notifications for the latest breaking stories here .
If there's something you've noticed and want us to check out then please feel free to get in touch - you can call us on 01484 437712, email editorial@examiner.co.uk or tweet @Examiner. You can also find us on social media here .
Crash Westbound on the M62
Looks like there’s more trouble on the M62. This from West Yorkshire Police.
All lanes re-opened on M62
All lanes have reopened on the M62.
But there are still delays of around 45 minutes if you’re heading into Leeds along the M62 - queues back as far as J23 (Ainley Top).
Queue jumper nicked
These queue jumpers make my blood boil....Well done PC Willis
Work to remove broken-down lorry on M62
Recovery work has started to remove the broken-down lorry from the M62 eastbound.
Drivers stuck for up to two hours - and counting
Just when we were told the delays were easing our travel service is reporting delays have gone UP - to an hour and 10 minutes.
Time to stop worrying about being late for work. If you’re late you might as well be late in style!
Problems off the M62 too
Routes around the M62 have been congested this morning too with knock-on delays.
Worst rush hour delays in a while
Drivers are saying the delays on the M62 are the worst they’ve known in the morning rush hour for some time.
This is what it looked like.
It drives you crazy
When you drive on the M62 every day you need to keep a sense of humour. But that’s easy for me to say.
M62 frustration on Twitter
The good news is the queues are easing on the M62 - but that’s no consolation if you’ve been stuck for an hour or more.
Here's the cause of the queues
Here’s the broken down lorry that’s caused all the delays on the M62 this morning. Hour-long delays reported.
Firearms charge
A 31-year-old man has been charged in connection with a firearms discharge in Bradford.
Lee Thompson, of no fixed address, has been remanded in custody to appear before city magistrates today after he was charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.
The charge relates to an incident where damage was caused to a property in Union House Lane at around 9pm on March 19.
Avoid the M62 if possible
As you’d expect, Highways England is encouraging commuters to avoid the M62 Eastbound.
Traffic is moving better after junction 27 but there is congestion all the way back to junction 24.
Delays are around an hour.
And it’s slow Westbound too now.
Two lanes closed
Broken down vehicle taking out lanes three and four near Chain Bar Eastbound is causing delays back to Junction 24 at Ainley Top.
Another crash on the M62
It’s all a bit fraught on the M62 this morning. A crash over Manchester way has just been cleared. Be careful out there.
Broken down lorry on M62
We’re hearing that the queues were clearing on the M62 - until a lorry broke down Eastbound near junction 26 at Chain Bar.
That’s taken out two lanes so it’s stop-start again
Overturned vehicle on M62
There are delays of up to an hour Eastbound on the M62 after a vehicle overturned between junction 27 Birstall and 28 for Tingley.
The vehicle has been removed onto the refuge area but emergency services remain at the scene and queues stretch back to Ainley Top (junction 24).
We believe all lanes are open now. This tweet is from 15 minutes ago.
Good morning Huddersfield
Morning all, welcome to Thursday’s live blog; the Huddersfield Examiner’s breaking news service.
Stay with us throughout the day to be the first to know everything that’s happening across Huddersfield and the rest of West Yorkshire.
We’ll also be bringing you updates on crime, health, sport, politics, education and more live from the Examiner team.
And remember to check back before you travel as during peak times we’ll provide you with all of the latest traffic updates on the M62 and roads around the region.
You can also download our app to get news on the go and push notifications for the latest breaking stories here .
If there’s something you’ve noticed and want us to check out then please feel free to get in touch - you can call us on 01484 437712, email editorial@examiner.co.uk or tweet @Examiner. You can also find us on social media here .