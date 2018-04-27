Welcome to the Huddersfield Examiner's breaking news service.
Stay with us throughout the day to be the first to know everything that's happening across Huddersfield and the rest of West Yorkshire.
We'll also be bringing you updates on crime, health, sport, politics, education and more live from the Examiner team.
And remember to check back before you travel as during peak times we'll provide you with all of the latest traffic updates on the M62 and roads around the region.
You can also download our app to get news on the go and push notifications for the latest breaking stories here .
If there's something you've noticed and want us to check out then please feel free to get in touch - you can call us on 01484 437712, email editorial@examiner.co.uk or tweet @Examiner. You can also find us on social media here .
Royal baby named
The wait to find out the newborn royal baby’s name is over - doting parents William and Kate have called their third child Louis Arthur Charles.
Police incident in Dewsbury
Halifax Road in Dewsbury is closed in both directions due to a police incident between Dewsbury Gate Road/Staincliffe Hall Road and Birkdale Road.
Bus services 268 and 268A are diverting via Staincliffe Road and Birkdale Road in both directions.
We are trying to find out more.
Crash on M62
Just when the M62 seemed to be ok this morning we’ve been told about an accident and a lane closure.
A crash between a car and a lorry is affecting the Westbound carriageway between Junction 28 at Tingley and 27 (Birstall).
Traffic is coping well, we understand.
It's Friday!
Morning all, welcome to Friday’s live blog; the Huddersfield Examiner’s breaking news service.
Stay with us throughout the day to be the first to know everything that’s happening across Huddersfield and the rest of West Yorkshire.
We’ll also be bringing you updates on crime, health, sport, politics, education and more live from the Examiner team.
And remember to check back before you travel as during peak times we’ll provide you with all of the latest traffic updates on the M62 and roads around the region.
You can also download our app to get news on the go and push notifications for the latest breaking stories here .
If there’s something you’ve noticed and want us to check out then please feel free to get in touch - you can call us on 01484 437712, email editorial@examiner.co.uk or tweet @Examiner. You can also find us on social media here .