M62 all clear around Huddersfield
I’ve just looked a the traffic cameras and congestion from earlier problems near Leeds seems to have cleared.
There are still jams further east near Morley.
The Manchester side is all clear at the moment.
M62 issues affecting Bradley
The route from Junction 24 of the M62 into Fixby and Bradley is jammed as motorists attempt to dodge the motorway queues.
Fixby Road and Bradley Road are both moving more slowly than usual.
Long delays on the M62 eastbound
There’s problems just in time for rush hour, with queues of over four miles tailing back from Leeds towards Huddersfield.
One lane was closed for Highways England officers to deal with a crash, which has now been cleared.
Nevertheless it means queues.
Meanwhile there’s still slow traffic westbound out of Leeds following pothole repairs earlier today.
Driver scam
Drivers should be aware of a new new scam promising a refund on their car tax.
Fraudulent text messages are being sent, that look like they’ve come from the DVLA, telling people they have overpaid and are due some money back.
It comes at a particularly dangerous time, just after millions of drivers renewed their car tax.
M62 is re-opened!
Good news if you’re heading on the M62 westbound the earlier lane closures are now lifted!
M62 pot hole repairs
This image shared by the Highways Agency shows repairs carried out on the M62 near Tingley.
M62 lane closures
Two lanes are closed causing queuing traffic at junction 28 Tingley and Junction 27 Gildersome of the M62 Westbound this afternoon.
The closures are to allow emergency repairs to the road surface. The lanes will remain closed most likely until mid-afternoon.
Normal conditions are expected by 8.30pm.
Serious crash on A1
Four cars have crashed on the A1 in North Yorkshire causing six miles of traffic to be stranded.
The incident, which is being described as a “serious” collision, happened between junctions 48 at Boroughbridge and 49 for Dishforth today just before 12noon.
A diversion route is in place: Exit the A1(M) at junction 48. Join the A168 northbound towards Boroughbridge
Continue north on the A168, to re-join the A1(M) at junction 49, follow the solid black circle diversion symbol.
Kirklees advice about Windrush
Kirklees Council have tweeted this advice to any Kirklees residents worried about their citizenship status in the wake of the Windrush scandal.
They say basic support is offered by Kirklees Citizens Advice & Law Centre or else people should contact the Home Office directly.
17-year-old girl arrested after railway antics
British Transport Police have confirmed to us that one of the teenage girls found on the railway tracks over John William Street last night has been arrested.
Police arrived to the scene at 10pm and immediately took two of the girls to safety.
But the third, a 17-year-old, ran and was discovered in the area 2 hours later.
She was arrested on suspicion of obstructing the railway and a public order offence and the road was reopened.
£20,000 of gold stolen during armed robbery in Birkby
Armed robbers have stolen £20,000 of gold from a Birkby jewellers.
Suspects forced their way into Shabir’s, a family-run shop in Sufton Street, at 12.45pm on Thursday 26 April after distracting the owner of the shop.
The owner was forced to the floor by four men armed with sledge hammers who then proceeded to smash display cases and fill large bags with jewellery.
After the scuffle the four assailants were locked inside the shop, only for a fifth man to arrive and release them by threatening the owner.
They then drove off in a white Ford Transit van which was displaying false registration places before abandoning the van and jumping in a cream or white coloured car and escaping along Bradford Road.
The robbers are described as four Asian males and one mixed race.
Anyone with information is urged to report it to Kirklees CID via the West Yorkshire Police website or anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Teenage girls on railway tracks over John William Street
It seems the police incident that closed the junction of John William Street and Fitzwilliam Street last night was the result of three teenage girls on the railway tracks on the bridge over the road.
West Yorkshire Police say nobody was injured.
Police cordoned off John William Street last night
We’re just looking in to why John William Street was closed last night. At least one police van and one police car attended the scene and police tape was used to cordon off the area under the railway bridge over the junction with Fitzwilliam Street.
Robbery in Newsome
West Yorkshire Police want to know if you recognise this man. He is wanted in relation to a robbery in Newsome on Saturday 28 April 2018. Call 101 and quote the photo reference KD1502.
Do you recognise this person?
West Yorkshire Police want help identifying this person in relation to a public order offence that took place in Kirklees on Wednesday 25 April. Ring any bells?
Local election poll
Who is getting your vote in the local elections tomorrow?
24 seats across 23 wards in Kirklees are up for council elections tomorrow. The main parties on Kirklees Council – Labour, Conservative and Liberal Democrats – are fielding 24 candidates with the Green Party 22. Others standing include the Pirate Party UK; the Yorkshire Party; the Dewsbury Borough Independents – Heavy Woollen District; and the Democrats and Veterans Party, as well as a handful of independent candidates.
Morning traffic round-up
Delays of around 15 minutes on Halifax Road heading into the town centre. Traffic is heavy but moving slowly.
All the usual heavy congestion on the approach to Cooper Bridge roundabout in all directions. Huddersfield Road and Leeds Road in particular are seeing slow moving traffic.
Finally, slow traffic on Wakefield Road in the lead up to Shorehead roundabout with travel time reaching 11 minutes.
Other than that, everything looks OK this Wednesday morning.
Safe driving.
Car fire in Newsome possibly deliberate
Firefighters were called to reports of a car fire on Wood Lane in Newsome at 12.51am last night.
They arrived to find a Volkswagen Golf with its full front end ablaze.
Crew Commander Root from Huddersfield Fire Station said the fire was probably started in the engine compartment or externally on the front bumper.
“There seems to be a trend going round at the moment of setting fire to number plates,” said the Crew Commander. “It used to be a smashed window and petrol through the window but now its number plates.”
The fire quickly spread from the front of the car to the driver’s compartment and a crew from Huddersfield Fire Station used breathing apparatus and a hose reel to extinguish the blaze.
Weather today and tomorrow
It looks like Huddersfield is in for the occasional shower today with the sun forcing its way out towards the end of the working day. Temperatures will stick around 10 degrees celsius.
Tomorrow is going to be similar - perhaps without the rain if we’re lucky - before we are rewarded with a sunny bank holiday weekend. Cloud and sun with highs of 18 degrees Celsius. Worth a cheeky BBQ?
