Welcome to the Huddersfield Examiner's breaking news service.
Stay with us throughout the day to be the first to know everything that's happening across Huddersfield and the rest of West Yorkshire.
We'll also be bringing you updates on crime, health, sport, politics, education and more live from the Examiner team.
And remember to check back before you travel as during peak times we'll provide you with all of the latest traffic updates on the M62 and roads around the region.
You can also download our app to get news on the go and push notifications for the latest breaking stories here .
If there's something you've noticed and want us to check out then please feel free to get in touch - you can call us on 01484 437712, email editorial@examiner.co.uk or tweet @Examiner. You can also find us on social media here .
Key Events
Ravensthorpe fire updates
Head here for updates on the fire at a takeaway on North Road in Ravensthorpe.
Otherwise, stay here for general news and traffic updates.
Ravensthorpe road closed due to a fire
North Road in Ravensthorpe is closed in both directions due to a fire.
This has resulted in heavy traffic between Huddersfield Road and Shill Bank Lane.
That's one determined dog
Pupils from Royds Hall School are enjoying their day with Kirklees police as part of the Prince’s Trust mentoring programme - particularly PC Huntington’s novel way of demonstrating the strength of police dog Macy’s bite.
Arrested man headbutted police van doors
Student Officer PC Sharp, based in Huddersfield, tweeted this shocking photo from his shift last night. A man who had allegedly caused damage to a window with his head, fists and a large metal table became aggressive and headbutted the doors of the police van when officers tried to arrange treatment for his injuries.
Latest on Bradford Road accident
Police have confirmed a motorcycle and a pedestrian were involved in an accident on Bradford Road, near Mumbai Spice.
The rider and the pedestrian are both male in their 40s and late 20s respectively. Both have been taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.
Police were called to the scene at 7.28am and closed the road to allow for clean-up.
The road was reopened at 8.44am.
Unconfirmed reports of two people knocked over on Bradford Road
The accident on Bradford Road is opposite Mumbai Spice, heading towards the centre of town.
It seems like two people have been knocked down but this is not yet confirmed. A witness described a woman lying in the middle of the road.
One ambulance is currently on the scene and two police cars are directing traffic around the accident.
At the moment the road is still open.
Accident near Bradley Bar roundabout
We are hearing reports of an accident on Bradford Road in Bradley, near Fixby Road (Bradley Bar). More on this when we get it.
M62 slow moving eastbound
The M62 is increasingly slow moving eastbound between junction 24 for Ainley Top and junction 26 for the M606 turn-off towards Bradford. No incidents have been reported but be aware your commute may take slightly longer than usual as average speed is around 25 mph through some sections.
Huddersfield weather today and beyond
Today is the last day before the bank holiday sun hits us. Temperatures will hover around 12 degrees today with some cloud covering the sun towards the end of the morning.
Tomorrow starts much the same but by midday the sun will be breaking through and temperatures will start to rise. By the time everyone charges out of work for a long weekend it will be 17 degrees and sunny.
That good weather will continue over the weekend and into next week.
Good morning!
Hello Huddersfield on a bright and crisp morning.
Everything is looking smooth on the roads. A bit of slow traffic eastbound on the M62 at junction 24 for Ainley Top but nothing major.
We’ll have a weather forecast for the day ahead and beyond coming very soon.