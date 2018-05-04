Welcome to the Huddersfield Examiner's breaking news service.
Five vehicle crash shuts M62 in Yorkshire
The M62 has been shut westbound towards Leeds after a collision involving four cars and a lorry. The closure is in place between junction 34 and junction 35 near Selby.
All emergency services including Humberside Police, Highways England and Yorkshire Air Ambulance. This will likely have a far reaching knock on effect for traffic on the M62.
Missing man
Colin Hopewell, 70, from Holmfield, Halifax. 5ft 7, medium build. Believed to be wearing a navy blue v-neck jumper, blue jeans & black Velcro fastening shoes. Colin was last seen yesterday at at 11:30am (Thursday 3 May). Any information call 101 quoting reference 1151 3rd.
Local election results
The results for the Kirklees and Calderdale council elections are not expected to come in until around midday - 1.30pm and 1pm respectively.
These will be two of the last districts to be counted though and across West Yorkshire results have been pouring in all morning.
Labour has increased its majority in Bradford and held its dominance of Leeds. However they lost two seats to the Conservatives in Pudsey in a shock result.
Elsewhere support for UKIP has disintegrated as many of their voters seem to have returned to the Conservatives.
High pollen count today
Huddersfield will stay cloudy for most of the morning and early afternoon. The sun will start to break through at around 3pm leading into a bright and clear evening. Temperatures will steadily climb as well reaching 17 degrees by about 6pm.
The MET office have said there is a high pollen count today so hay fever sufferers be warned.
