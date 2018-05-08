Welcome to the Huddersfield Examiner's breaking news service.
Missing boy
Police are appealing for information to trace a missing 14-year-old in Kirklees.
Brandon was last seen between 8.30pm and 9pm in Batley on Tuesday April 24 and is still thought to be in the Batley/Dewsbury area.
He is described as white, 5ft 3ins tall and slim with dark brown hair and blue eyes.
The 14-year-old was last seen wearing a black and grey Nike hooded top, light grey tracksuit bottoms, and white and blue Airmax trainers.
Inspector Mohammed Rauf of Kirklees Police, said: “We have been conducting a number of enquiries to locate Brandon and believe he is still in the Batley/Dewsbury area.
“Anyone who has seen him or has any information is asked to contact of Kirklees Police on 101 referencing log 1948 of April 24.”
National news
Threatening emails have been sent to a ‘number’ of schools this morning sparking a police investigation.
The National Crime Agency, alongside West Midlands Police, are looking into the threats.
Flytippers
Looks like the sunshine brings out the worst in some people! This load was dumped in Mirfield.
Jetting off tomorrow?
This train strike may affect you if you’re heading to Manchester Airport.
M60 Westbound
If you’re heading towards Manchester then you may want to hang fire as there’s an hour delay between on the M60 anticlockwise at J18 M62 / M66 (Simister Island), congestion on M62 to J20 A627(M) Rochdale.
Traffic
Usual delays on A629 Halifax Road into town from A643 Brighouse Road (Ainley Top) to Blacker Road (Edgerton Cemetery). Travel time is 17 minutes.
M62 issues
Nothing in the immediate Huddersfield area on the motorway today, but further afield:
- Lane closed and queueing traffic due to broken down vehicle on M62 Westbound between J20 A627(M) Rochdale and J19 A6046 (Heywood)
- Three lanes closed due to accident, Car and Lorry involved on M62 Westbound between J32 A639 (Pontefract) and J31 A655 (Castleford)
