Welcome to the Huddersfield Examiner's breaking news service.
Stay with us throughout the day to be the first to know everything that's happening across Huddersfield and the rest of West Yorkshire.
We'll also be bringing you updates on crime, health, sport, politics, education and more live from the Examiner team.
And remember to check back before you travel as during peak times we'll provide you with all of the latest traffic updates on the M62 and roads around the region.
You can also download our app to get news on the go and push notifications for the latest breaking stories here .
If there's something you've noticed and want us to check out then please feel free to get in touch - you can call us on 01484 437712, email editorial@examiner.co.uk or tweet @Examiner. You can also find us on social media here .
Road closed
The A672 Ripponden Road in both directions closed due to accident, a car involved between A640 Rochdale Road / A672 Ripponden Road / A6052 Delph Road / A640 Huddersfield Road (Denshaw Crossroads) and M62 J22 (Rishworth Moor).
Rail disruption due to RMT strike and car on the track
A strike by the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) is affecting rail services around Leeds this morning.
Trains will mostly run between 7.00am and 7.00pm with around 65% of the regular services between these hours continuing to run.
Replacement buses have been provided for some routes.
A statement from Norther Rail reads: “As the overall number of trains running will be reduced, we expect trains and any replacement buses we operate to be extremely busy. Please allow extra time for journeys, plan carefully and consider whether travel is necessary.”
Revised timetables for routes in and out of Huddersfield are available here.
A replacement bus service is also running on the Northern between Huddersfield and Barnsley due to a car on the line at Denby Dale.
Police helicopter and dozens of officers attend 'serious incident' in Lockwood
The area around a block of flats in Lockwood is still cordoned off this morning after police responded to a “serious incident” last night.
Witnesses report around 60 police officers descended on Bentley Street late yesterday evening and a police helicopter circled overhead.
This morning 30 or so officers remain on the scene including what appear to be forensics investigators clad in white jumpsuits.
West Yorkshire Police said: “We were called to reports of a “serious incident” in Bentley Street, Lockwood, at 10.55pm last night.”
No further details could be provided at this time but we will be back with an update as soon as we have one.
Good Morning!
Hello Huddersfield.
Stick with us today for all the news, traffic and weather updates for Huddersfield as we get them.
We’ll have a weather forecast for the day ahead and beyond coming very soon.