Welcome to the Huddersfield Examiner's breaking news service.
Stay with us throughout the day to be the first to know everything that's happening across Huddersfield and the rest of West Yorkshire.
We'll also be bringing you updates on crime, health, sport, politics, education and more live from the Examiner team.
And remember to check back before you travel as during peak times we'll provide you with all of the latest traffic updates on the M62 and roads around the region.
You can also download our app to get news on the go and push notifications for the latest breaking stories here .
If there's something you've noticed and want us to check out then please feel free to get in touch - you can call us on 01484 437712, email editorial@examiner.co.uk or tweet @Examiner. You can also find us on social media here .
Huddersfield Town player celebrations
Huddersfieold Town players celebrated Premier League survival after a point at Chelsea yesterday in style.
Alex Pritchard (below) may have been one of the Town players to enjoy a couple of well-earned beers after the match.
Lockwood Scar back open
Lockwood Scar is back open after an earlier accident involving a motorbike and a car.
Lockwood Scar crash involved motorbike and car
Lockwood Scar has closed temporarily while the incident is dealt with. This map shows the exact location of the collision.
Lockwood Scar crash
We have had reports of a serious accident at Lockwood Scar. We have a reporter on route to find out more and we will have a dedicated live blog with latest updates coming soon.
Cooper Bridge chaos
We’re receiving reports that a broken down lorry is causing massive traffic problems at Cooper Bridge.
The lorry has stopped under the railway bridge, just before Cooper Bridge roundabout, heading away from Huddersfield.
More on this when we get it.
Van fire in Flockton
Firefighters were called to reports of a blue transit van on fire in Long Lane, Flockton, at 11.12pm last night.
Ben Root, Crew Commander at Huddersfield fire station, said: “It appeared to be deliberate. The fire was in the engine compartment and it looked like a petrol rag had been placed under the bonnet. The van was abandoned in the middle of nowhere.”
Firefighters from Huddersfield and Skelmanthorpe attended the blaze and used breathing apparatus and a hose reel to extinguish the fire.
They spent 30 minutes at the scene.
Weather forecast
Today has started off with clear skies and colder temperatures than we’ve been seeing recently. This is set to continue with a cloudless day not really reaching above 13 degrees Celsius.
There will be more of the same to start tomorrow in Huddersfield with some cloud moving in towards the afternoon. This, unfortunately, is set to turn to rain at the weekend.
Good Morning!
Hello Huddersfield. happy Thursday!
We’ll be bringing you all the latest news updates over the course of the day.
In a few minutes we’ll start with the morning weather report so stay tuned...