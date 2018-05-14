Welcome to the Huddersfield Examiner's breaking news service.
Pictures from M62 incident
One lane opened on M62
One lane has been opened but there are delays of 20 minutes for those caught in the M62 tailbacks tonight, near Birch services.
M62 blocked
Traffic is currently at a standstill on the westbound M62 near Birch services in the Greater Manchester area.
An overturned car is causing problems for drivers on the westbound carriageway of the motorway.
All traffic is being temporarily held between junction 19 at Heywood and junction 18 at Simister Island.
Highways England tweeted: “The M62 is blocked westbound between J19 and J18 near Middleton due to a collision where a vehicle has overturned.
“Emergency services are on route to scene. Please take care on approach.”
Road closed after crash
A crash involving three vehicles has closed Cowlersley Lane at Cowlersley.
It is believed a car crashed into two parked vehicles at around 5.25pm.
No-one is thought to have been hurt.
It has been suggested that someone fled the scene following the collision.
Police officers are at the scene.
Moorland fire
Firefighters have quickly brought a moorland blaze under control on the moors above Meltham.
The Meltham firefighters were alerted just after 5.10pm today after the fire was spotted near a cattle grid off Wessenden Head Road.
The fire had spread to an area 100m by 100m but was doused by the crew using a water backpack and beaters.
M62 update
- One lane closed and very slow traffic due to broken down vehicle on M62 Westbound between J27 (Gildersome) and J26 (Chain Bar), congestion to J28 (Tingley). Lane one (of four) is closed
- Queueing traffic due to earlier accident on M62 Westbound at J26 (Chain Bar). All lanes have been re-opened.
M62 westbound
Thre’s heavy traffic and lane closed on exit slip road due to accident on M62 at Chain Bar.
It’s affecting the westbound carriageway at J26 M606 / A58 Whitehall Road / A638 Bradford Road (Chain Bar).
Lane one (of two) is closed as you head towards the roundabout coming off the main carriageway above.
M62 alert
Very slow traffic and one lane closed due to broken down vehicle on M62 Westbound between J27 M621 / A650 / A62 (Gildersome) and J26 M606 / A58 Whitehall Road / A638 Bradford Road (Chain Bar).
Lane one (of four) is closed.
Incident on M1
There’s queueing traffic due to earlier overturned trailer on M1 Southbound at J42 M62 (Lofthouse), with congestion on M1 to J44 A639 / B6481 (Leeds South / Rothwell) and on M621 to J6 (Belle Isle Road).
All lanes have been re-opened.
The exit slip road was closed until around 16:10, however delays remain. The accident took place where the exit slip splits to the M62 Westbound and Eastbound.
Travel round-up
Here’s a round-up of what’s happening on the roads:
1) Heavy traffic on A62 Manchester Road in both directions at A616 Chapel Hill. In the roadworks area.
2) Slow traffic on M62 Westbound between J27 M621 / A650 / A62 (Gildersome) and J26 M606 / A58 Whitehall Road / A638 Bradford Road (Chain Bar).
3) Slow traffic on A62 Cooper Bridge Road heading out of Huddersfield before A644 Wakefield Road (Cooper Bridge Roundabout).
4) Usual slow traffic on A629 Salterhebble Hill and Huddersfield Road around the hospital by A646 Dryclough Lane.
Wanted man appeal
Police are issuing a picture of a man they want to trace in connection with a commercial burglary.
Wakefield Police would like to hear from anyone who knows the whereabouts of William Hall (37) who they want to speak to in connection with a commercial burglary.
A number of enquiries have been ongoing to locate the 37-year-old in connection with a break in at a premises in Wakefield in January this year.
He has connections to Wakefield and Pontefract and has recently been living in the Wakefield area.
Anyone who has information about him should contact PC John Wallace at Wakefield Police on 101 referencing police log 13180004949.
Information can also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.
Broken down vehicle on M62
One lane closed and slow traffic due to broken down vehicle on M62 Eastbound between J21 A640 (Milnrow) and J22 A672 (Rishworth Moor).
Lane one (of four) is closed.
Rape reported in Bradford
Amazing video shows helicopter working on the new Emley mast
A spokesperson for mast operator Arqiva said: “The helicopter is now based on site and will be working whenever the weather allows.
“It is lifting each new section of the temporary mast into place, where they are attached by riggers positioned at the top of the mast.
“Each section weighs around 2.5 tonnes. It will repeat this task until the mast is at its full height.”
Police statement on New Hey Road incident
Police have explained what was going on at a property in New Hey Road yesterday morning. A spokesperson for the force said:
“Police were called at 7:30am on Sunday 13 May to reports of a concern for safety at an address in Huddersfield.
“Officers attended New Hey Road and found the body of a man inside.
“There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances and a file has been prepared for the coroner.”
New Hey Road police incident
Our photographer captured these images of two police cars and a police van outside a property on New Hey Road yesterday morning. Neighbours did not know what was going on at the time and we are awaiting a response from West Yorkshire Police. More on this when we get it.
Faulty sign not helping M62 traffic problems
There is heavy traffic between J29 M1 and J26 A638 on the M62 with delays of more than 10 minutes and increasing. The congestion is not been helped by the fact Highways are unable to open the hard shoulder due to a traffic sign not working.
Warm and sunny
It’s going to be another fantastic day around Huddersfield today. Following on from a sunny Sunday it will be clear skies and sunshine all day with highs reaching 19 degrees by the late afternoon. Cloud could set in tomorrow but the warm weather will persist.
Good morning!
Hello Huddersfield. Well that was a lovely weekend!
We’ll be bringing you a morning weather forecast for the day and days ahead very soon.
Then stay with us for all the latest news and traffic updates throughout the day.