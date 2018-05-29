Welcome to the Huddersfield Examiner's breaking news service.

Stay with us throughout the day to be the first to know everything that's happening across Huddersfield and the rest of West Yorkshire.

We'll also be bringing you updates on crime, health, sport, politics, education and more live from the Examiner team.

And remember to check back before you travel as during peak times we'll provide you with all of the latest traffic updates on the M62 and roads around the region.

You can also download our app to get news on the go and push notifications for the latest breaking stories here .

If there's something you've noticed and want us to check out then please feel free to get in touch - you can call us on 01484 437712, email editorial@examiner.co.uk or tweet @Examiner. You can also find us on social media here .