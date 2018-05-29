Welcome to the Huddersfield Examiner's breaking news service.
Shocking images as Royal Wedding fever strikes Syngenta
It’s getting really serious now. The manufacturing centre on Leeds Road is the latest location to be ravaged by Royal Wedding fever.
Car Sykes, community relations manager at the manufacturing centre, said: “We had a Mini Mocha coffee van touring the site and giving out free coffee and Danish pastries to all of our staff to celebrate; and we are flying the Union and USA flags at our entrance.”
Unaware and uninsured
An uninsured driver who only held a provisional licensed told Kirklees police he thought he could drive because his car’s engine was only 1000cc.
Royal Wedding fever hits Dewsbury School
Pupils from Headfield C E (C) Junior School in Dewsbury attended a Royal Wedding this morning... kind of.
As they arrived for school they were greeted by Prince Harry and Miss Meghan Markle, joined by The Queen and Prince Phillip.
Teachers have planned a day of activities in celebration of the forthcoming nuptials.
Do you recognise these women?
They are wanted by West Yorkshire Police in connection with a theft from a shop in Calderdale.
Anyone with information can report it to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 quoting the picture code CD0819.
"Accident waiting to happen for ages"
Rob Gudgeon on Twitter says an accident has been in the pipeline for the junction of Weatherhill Road and Yew Tree Road for ages. What do you think?
Crash at Birchencliffe
Police were called to Weatherhill Road this morning after a crash between a car and a van.
The head-on smash happened at 7.15am at the junction with yew Tree Road.
Police said there were no injuries and both vehicles have now been recovered.
On the front page...
Javarni Cato, 17, was locked up for five and half years in February this year for his involvement in ‘turf war’ shootings and drug dealing. He has now had his sentence almost doubled to nine years after the Attorney General referred the decision to a panel of three judges.
Horrific crash on Leeds Ring Road
There has been a terrible accident on Leeds Ring Road this morning. A grey BMW (pictured) collided with a white lorry at 6.22am. The road is still closed and the driver of the BMW has sustained serious injuries according to police.
Fire appliances from Cleckheaton Fire Station are in attendance at the scene.
Today's weather
It’s started off as a cold one today. It’s just 5 degrees as I’m writing this but today will be a builder and by the afternoon it will be up to 15 or 16 degrees.
Some cloud but no rain.
