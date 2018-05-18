Welcome to the Huddersfield Examiner's breaking news service.
Crash at Birchencliffe
Police were called to Weatherhill Road this morning after a crash between a car and a van.
The head-on smash happened at 7.15am at the junction with yew Tree Road.
Police said there were no injuries and both vehicles have now been recovered.
On the front page...
Javarni Cato, 17, was locked up for five and half years in February this year for his involvement in ‘turf war’ shootings and drug dealing. He has now had his sentence almost doubled to nine years after the Attorney General referred the decision to a panel of three judges.
Horrific crash on Leeds Ring Road
There has been a terrible accident on Leeds Ring Road this morning. A grey BMW (pictured) collided with a white lorry at 6.22am. The road is still closed and the driver of the BMW has sustained serious injuries according to police.
Fire appliances from Cleckheaton Fire Station are in attendance at the scene.
Today's weather
It’s started off as a cold one today. It’s just 5 degrees as I’m writing this but today will be a builder and by the afternoon it will be up to 15 or 16 degrees.
Some cloud but no rain.
