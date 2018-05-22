Welcome to the Huddersfield Examiner's breaking news service.
Golden garden
The Welcome to Yorkshire garden has won gold at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show.
The Welcome to Yorkshire garden also won the Best Construction Award at RHS Chelsea.
Well done to all involved.
M62 update
Lanes re-opened on M62:
Allow extra time
Drivers told to allow extra time for journeys
M62 alert
Two lanes of the M62 remain closed and there are long delays and queueing traffic.
It’s due to accident, a lorry involved on M62 Westbound between J19 A6046 (Heywood) and J18 M60 / M66 (Simister Island), congestion on M62 to J20 A627(M) Rochdale.
Travel time is around 35 minutes.
Lanes one and two (of four) are closed.
M62 alert
Two lanes closed and queueing traffic due to accident, a lorry involved on M62 Westbound between J19 A6046 (Heywood) and J18 M60 / M66 (Simister Island).
Travel time is around 25 minutes.
Lanes one and two (of four) are now closed.
It was originally reported to be a breakdown, however an ambulance and fire engine have arrived on scene.
First look at new drama filmed in Calderdale
Actress Suranne Jones is almost unrecognisable in her latest role, which is being filmed in West Yorkshire.
The Doctor Foster actress, 39, stars in Gentleman Jack, an “unlikely love story,” on BBC1. She plays Regency landowner Anne Lister, who is regarded as the “first modern lesbian”.
The BBC’s first-look image shows Jones alongside actress Sophie Rundle, playing Ann Walker, Lister’s lover, who she sets her sights on marrying.
It’s being filmed at Shibden Hall in Halifax - click here for more details
A determined businesswoman, Lister dressed in black and was the first woman to be elected to the Halifax Literary And Philosophical Society.
Sally Wainwright’s new, eight-part drama, set in Halifax, West Yorkshire in 1832, is based on Lister’s decoded diaries, containing, in its four million words, the intimate details of her life. Filming has begun in and around West Yorkshire. A previous drama, The Secret Diaries Of Miss Anne Lister, starred Maxine Peake in the title role.
It has a star-studded cast with many famous faces - click here to see who you may spot around Shibden Hall
Weather watch
It looks gloomy outside, and feels a little chilly, but the forecasters predict another nice day for Huddersfield.
I’d take a coat, just in case!
On the roads
Here’s an overview of what’s happening on the roads:
1) Slow traffic on M62 Eastbound around J26 M606 / A58 Whitehall Road / A638 Bradford Road (Chain Bar).
2) Slow traffic on A58 Leeds and Halifax Road at A644 Brighouse Road (Christ Church traffic lights). Travel time is ten minutes.
3) Slow traffic on A62 Cooper Bridge Road heading out of Huddersfield before A644 Wakefield Road (Cooper Bridge Roundabout). Travel time is six minutes.
4) Queueing traffic on A629 Salterhebble Hill and Huddersfield Road around the hospital by A646 Dryclough Lane. Travel time is 16 minutes.
Travel round-up
Firstly lets look at the trains:
There are delays on Northern services, after the new timetable was introduced, causing delays for passengers
On TransPennine the following are running late:
07:24 Huddersfield to Liverpool Lime Street is running 9 minutes late
07:28 Huddersfield to Manchester Piccadilly is running 10 mins late
07:38 Huddersfield to Manchester Airport is running 8 minutes late
The 08:11 Huddesfield to Manchester Piccadilly is already cancelled - this is the train that calls at Marsden.
Good morning
Hello Huddersfield and welcome to the Examiner breaking news blog.
We’ll be bringing you a morning weather forecast very shortly so sit tight...