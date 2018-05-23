Welcome to the Huddersfield Examiner's breaking news service.
M62 back to normal
Traffic has returned to normal on the eastbound M62 near Chain Bar following the earlier problem with the broken down caravan which had lost a wheel.
Three injured in Marsden crash
The crash in Marsden involved one car which hit a wall and flipped over.
West Yorkshire Police said three people in the car - a man and two children under ten - suffered injuries which are not believed to be serious.
The incident happened on Chain Road at around 3.30pm.
Police attended the scene. The road was blocked in both directions.
M62 congestion near Chain Bar
Congestion on the eastbound M62 near Chain Bar due to this caravan.
Car overturned in Marsden
A car has overturned on Chain Road at Marsden. At present we have no other details.
New leader for Kirklees Council
Kirklees Council has a new leader.
Clr Shabir Pandor has narrowly been voted in at today’s annual council meeting.
We’ll have the full story later.
Costa Brava beaches closed for swimming after Portuguese Man O' War invasion
Around 75km of coastline along Spain’s Costa Brava has been closed to swimmers after an 11-year-old boy was hospitalised following a sting from a Portuguese Man O’ War. The jellyfish-type creatures have drifted in from the Atlantic to the Mediterranean, causing chaos for tourism hot-spots like Benidorm and Alicante.
Clr Gwen Lowe is made Mayor of Kirklees
Mayor making ceremony at Huddersfield town Hall
The new Kirklees Mayor, Clr Gwen Lowe, is about to be confirmed.
Her deputy will be Clr Mumtaz Hussain, Labour member for Dewsbury West, after a family tragedy had delayed him taking up the position for a year.
Our reporter is down at Huddersfield Town Hall for the ceremony.
Do you recognise this man?
Police want to speak to this man in relation to a theft from a Kirklees shop.
Four teenagers arrested after smash on Wakefield Road
West Yorkshire Police have released a statement following the crash on Wakefield Road late last night:
Enquiries are ongoing today following a serious road traffic collision on Wakefield Road, Brighouse early this morning.
The incident took place at about 12.38am after a black Seat Ibizia and a Mercedes were in collision.
The Seat had previously been reported stolen from the Oldham area and had failed to stop for police just before the collision occurred.
Two males in the Mercedes suffered minor injuries. Four juvenile males in the Seat were freed from the vehicle and arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft.
The four, aged 14, 14, 15 and 16 were taken to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary and have now been discharged.
They remain in police custody today in Calderdale today and enquiries remain ongoing with Greater Manchester Police.
Here is today’s front page
Today’s front page carries the story of a YouTube rapper who started a 20-man brawl outside McDonald’s on John William Street.
The fight started when Jahrel Miller ran into a unknown male who had been linked to a previous attack that saw Miller stabbed four times.
Miller attacked one man with a yellow cleaning cone and punched and kicked as the brawl spilled inside the fast food restaurant.
Statement from Yorkshire Ambulance Service: Five ambulances sent to Wakefield Road crash
A spokeswoman for Yorkshire Ambulance Service said they received a call at 12.39am about a two vehicle collision on Wakefield Road. Five ambulances were sent and the hazardous area response team. Four patients were taken to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary.
Vehicle involved may have been stolen
It seems at least one of the cars involved in the crash on Wakefield Road last night was stolen.
Yorkshire Ambulance Service, West Yorkshire Police and a fire crew from Rastrick Fire Station attended the scene of the smash.
The road was closed in both directions between Cooper Bridge roundabout and the M62.
Wakefield Road crash
There was a serious crash on Wakefield Road at around 2.00am last night.
It happened near the Premier Inn between the M62 and Cooper Bridge roundabout.
We are waiting for an update from West Yorkshire Police on this incident.
Weather forecast
It’s a cloudy start to today with milder temperatures than recent days.
After this heavy cloud hangs around for most of the morning the sun will break through at about 3pm.
WQe’re in for a sunny evening but temperatures will top out at around 18 degrees so it’s not a scorcher.
Tomorrow looks very similar before Friday brings with it the possibility of rain... Do you remember rain?
