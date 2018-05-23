Welcome to the Huddersfield Examiner's breaking news service.
Vehicle involved may have been stolen
It seems at least one of the cars involved in the crash on Wakefield Road last night was stolen.
Yorkshire Ambulance Service, West Yorkshire Police and a fire crew from Rastrick Fire Station attended the scene of the smash.
The road was closed in both directions between Cooper Bridge roundabout and the M62.
Wakefield Road crash
There was a serious crash on Wakefield Road at around 2.00am last night.
It happened near the Premier Inn between the M62 and Cooper Bridge roundabout.
We are waiting for an update from West Yorkshire Police on this incident.
Weather forecast
It’s a cloudy start to today with milder temperatures than recent days.
After this heavy cloud hangs around for most of the morning the sun will break through at about 3pm.
WQe’re in for a sunny evening but temperatures will top out at around 18 degrees so it’s not a scorcher.
Tomorrow looks very similar before Friday brings with it the possibility of rain... Do you remember rain?
