Watch bought for £69 sold for just under £100,000
A Rolex watch bought for £69 was sold for just short of £100,000 at an auction in Wiltshire.
The exceptionally rare Rolex Submariner, bought from a jewellery shop in Doncaster, fetched £99,200 at Gardiner Houlgate auctioneers in Corsham.
Commenting on the watch, which he hoped would fetch over £100,000, auctioneer Dave Hare said: “On the day, so much depends on the condition of the watch.
“In this case, there had been some deterioration on the dial, which does impact on how much top international collectors are willing to spend. The same watch in slightly better condition would certainly break through the £100,000 barrier.”
Oh the irony
There were huge delays on the M62 earlier today because of an upturned Royal Mail lorry. Queues stretched back from the accident near Eccles for nearly 15 miles.
Greater Manchester police said the driver escaped with minor injures.
The slogan on the side of the lorry though...
Police launch cyber skills competition for young people
West Yorkshire Police want young people to test their cyber abilities in a new competition.
11 to 17-year-olds will play an online game and then submit an application, complete with the completed game code.
64 correct entries will then be selected for the live final to be held on Saturday 18 August.
All finalists will receive a certificate and there will be prizes for the winners.
Participants will also be told about possible career paths in IT once they leave school.
Assistant Chief Constable Russ Foster of West Yorkshire Police, said: “The threat posed by cyber crime and cyber enabled crime is a rapidly growing issue – the computer has become the new crow-bar for many criminals.
“Warning and informing people about the threat posed by cyber crime is key to making life more difficult for criminals.”
Do you recognise these men?
These men are both wanted by police in connection with thefts from shops in the Kirklees area.
The man on the left (photo reference: KD1569) is suspected of committing the offence on 09/0518 and the man on the right (photo reference: KD1569) was on the 10/05/18.
On the front page today: four boys, aged 14, 14, 15 and 16 were escaping police in a stolen Seat Ibiza when they crashed into a Mercedes on Wakefield Road near Cooper Bridge. Read the full story here.
Happy 100th!
Rose Muriel Smith - or Muriel to her friends - turned 100 this week.
The centenarian has lived in Grange Moor for the past 61 years and used to work at the cotton mill in Mirfield before getting married.
Muriel said the secret to a long life is be a good girl and always be kind.
Here, staff from Complete Care West Yorkshire LTD presented Muriel with a bouquet of flowers and one of the 51 cards she received to mark her big day.
One of the cards, of course, was from the Queen!
Northern Rail strike today
Northern Rail RMT members are staging a 24 hour strike starting this morning. Another strike will take place on Saturday 26 May.
The train company have said most of their services between 7am and 7pm will be running.
You can check which train routes are running here.
Transpennine Express services will be running as usula but they will be busier than normal.
Bus companies Arriva and Yorkshire Tiger have said they will accept train tickets on their bus routes today.