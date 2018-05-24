Welcome to the Huddersfield Examiner's breaking news service.
Stay with us throughout the day to be the first to know everything that's happening across Huddersfield and the rest of West Yorkshire.
We'll also be bringing you updates on crime, health, sport, politics, education and more live from the Examiner team.
And remember to check back before you travel as during peak times we'll provide you with all of the latest traffic updates on the M62 and roads around the region.
You can also download our app to get news on the go and push notifications for the latest breaking stories here .
If there's something you've noticed and want us to check out then please feel free to get in touch - you can call us on 01484 437712, email editorial@examiner.co.uk or tweet @Examiner. You can also find us on social media here .
Key Events
Do you recognise these men?
These men are both wanted by police in connection with thefts from shops in the Kirklees area.
The man on the left (photo reference: KD1569) is suspected of committing the offence on 09/0518 and the man on the right (photo reference: KD1569) was on the 10/05/18.
Today's front page
On the front page today: four boys, aged 14, 14, 15 and 16 were escaping police in a stolen Seat Ibiza when they crashed into a Mercedes on Wakefield Road near Cooper Bridge. Read the full story here.
Happy 100th!
Rose Muriel Smith - or Muriel to her friends - turned 100 this week.
The centenarian has lived in Grange Moor for the past 61 years and used to work at the cotton mill in Mirfield before getting married.
Muriel said the secret to a long life is be a good girl and always be kind.
Here, staff from Complete Care West Yorkshire LTD presented Muriel with a bouquet of flowers and one of the 51 cards she received to mark her big day.
One of the cards, of course, was from the Queen!
Northern Rail strike today
Northern Rail RMT members are staging a 24 hour strike starting this morning. Another strike will take place on Saturday 26 May.
The train company have said most of their services between 7am and 7pm will be running.
You can check which train routes are running here.
Transpennine Express services will be running as usula but they will be busier than normal.
Bus companies Arriva and Yorkshire Tiger have said they will accept train tickets on their bus routes today.