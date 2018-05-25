Welcome to the Huddersfield Examiner's breaking news service.
Stay with us throughout the day to be the first to know everything that's happening across Huddersfield and the rest of West Yorkshire.
We'll also be bringing you updates on crime, health, sport, politics, education and more live from the Examiner team.
And remember to check back before you travel as during peak times we'll provide you with all of the latest traffic updates on the M62 and roads around the region.
You can also download our app to get news on the go and push notifications for the latest breaking stories here .
If there's something you've noticed and want us to check out then please feel free to get in touch - you can call us on 01484 437712, email editorial@examiner.co.uk or tweet @Examiner. You can also find us on social media here .
Recognise him?
West Yorkshire Police want to speak to this man in relation to drugs offences in Kirklees on May 8 2018.
Heavy traffic on the M62 near Huddersfield
There are delays of six minutes on M62 Westbound due to patches of heavy traffic between J25 A644 (Brighouse) and J23 A640 / A643. Average speed is about 25 mph.
Update on Portuguese Man O' War invasion of coastal Spain
The jellyfish-type creatures that have invaded the Costa Brava in Spain, closing most of the beaches there to swimmers, show no sign of moving on.
The Portuguese Man O’ War carries a potentially deadly sting and one 11-year-old boy has been hospitalised in Elche over the weekend.
They have been carried in from the Atlantic on a strong westerly wind and show no sign of moving on just yet.
The director of the Institute of Coastal Ecology of El Campello in Alicante said the Man O’ Wars have moved down the Spanish coast and will stay in the region for the foreseeable future.
The hope is they will move away from the Costa Brava in the following weeks.
Do not use the hard shoulder as a naughty step!
Highways England have issued a warning to motorists about their use of hard shoulders after one set of parents used the refuge lane as a naughty step for misbehaving children.
Other excuses for pulling over included needing to stop for a wee.
In CCTV footage from the M25 near London Highways England have provided a reminder of why the hard shoulder should be kept clear if at all possible.
The clip shows a car spinning out of control and slamming into a van which had parked on the hard shoulder.
Man wanted for spitting at staff in Dewsbury train station
Do you recognise this man?
British Transport Police want to speak with him in connection with the assault of a member of train staff.
When a female member of staff challenged a man for ticket evasion he became very aggressive and spat at her. The spit landed on the victims clothing.
The assault took place at around 2.25pm on 11 May.
Anyone with information is asked to contact BTP by calling 0800 40 50 40 or texting 61016 with reference 237 of 14 May. Alternatively, ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Friday forecast
It’s not going to be a great day for much of the area this Friday.
We should get some patches of heavy rain moving in any minute now and later this will only improve to scattered showers of light rain.
There will be thick cloud all day and the temperature isn’t likely to climb above 13 degrees.
Don’t worry though, it’s saving all the good stuff for the Bank Holiday.
Good morning
It’s Friday!
Welcome to the Examiner breaking news blog. We’ll have a weather update for you soon so sit tight...