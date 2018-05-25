Welcome to the Huddersfield Examiner's breaking news service.
Man wanted for spitting at staff in Dewsbury train station
Do you recognise this man?
British Transport Police want to speak with him in connection with the assault of a member of train staff.
When a female member of staff challenged a man for ticket evasion he became very aggressive and spat at her. The spit landed on the victims clothing.
The assault took place at around 2.25pm on 11 May.
Anyone with information is asked to contact BTP by calling 0800 40 50 40 or texting 61016 with reference 237 of 14 May. Alternatively, ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Friday forecast
It’s not going to be a great day for much of the area this Friday.
We should get some patches of heavy rain moving in any minute now and later this will only improve to scattered showers of light rain.
There will be thick cloud all day and the temperature isn’t likely to climb above 13 degrees.
Don’t worry though, it’s saving all the good stuff for the Bank Holiday.
Good morning
It’s Friday!
Welcome to the Examiner breaking news blog. We’ll have a weather update for you soon so sit tight...