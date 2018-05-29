Welcome to the Huddersfield Examiner's breaking news service.
Manchester Airport partly evacuated
A huge crack has appeared in the floor of Manchester Airport’s Terminal 2. Passengers reported hearing a loud crack at about 7am before Airpiort staff called the fire brigade and evacuated the area as a precaution.
The Airport said it is only affecting passengers travelling from gate 212 and is not impacting other flights.
Gate 212 is housed in a temporary building while work takes place at the airport.
Today’s front page
Our main story this morning is about Jess Coleman, who’s 18th birthday celebrations were cut short when she was caught in the crossfire of a bar brawl.
A glass was launched across the room and caught Jess on the forehead.
She recalled: “I looked down again and saw the blood pouring down. I couldn’t see out my left eye because there was so much blood.
“I fainted. I think it was from the shock.
“The bouncer picked me up and took me upstairs to a first aider.”
Weather forecast
It’s a cloudier day than we’ve been used to recently but still with much of the warmth of the bank holiday weekend.
The sun will break through the clouds briefly at around 2pm, when temperatures will peak just shy of 20 degrees.
The cloud will hang around tomorrow and possibly even deliver us some rain.
