Everything we know so far
Here is a round-up of everything we know so far about the Elland bypass closure.
Hospital services running as usual
Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust have assured patients that appointments will be running as normal but they have advised people to allow extra time for their journey.
How will ambulances get to Calderdale A&E from Huddersfield?
Ian Brown from Fixby has raised this issue after Elland bypass was closed.
He said: “So the key question the populace want to know is how the ambulances are going on getting to Calderdale A&E from Huddersfield.
“Whats the plan and the additional times.
“If anyone dies in transit because this road is closed, it will be a avoidable tragedy.”
Traffic caused by bypass closure
Jams have backed up from the blocked bypass in both directions. On the Halifax side the queues stretch past Calderdale Royal Hospital into Halifax town centre and on the other side Elland centre is congested as traffic is diverted through the village.
Bypass closure causing problems for commuters
Elland bypass closed after gas main damaged
The main road between Halifax and Huddersfield (A629 Elland Bypass) is closed along Calderdale Way, Halifax Road and Elland Wood Bottom for emergency repairs after a gas main was damaged on Tuesday night. The road is expected to remain closed for most of today (Wednesday).