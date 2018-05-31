Welcome to the Huddersfield Examiner's breaking news service.
Stay with us throughout the day to be the first to know everything that's happening across Huddersfield and the rest of West Yorkshire.
We'll also be bringing you updates on crime, health, sport, politics, education and more live from the Examiner team.
And remember to check back before you travel as during peak times we'll provide you with all of the latest traffic updates on the M62 and roads around the region.
You can also download our app to get news on the go and push notifications for the latest breaking stories here .
If there's something you've noticed and want us to check out then please feel free to get in touch - you can call us on 01484 437712, email editorial@examiner.co.uk or tweet @Examiner. You can also find us on social media here .
Key Events
Debris on M62 at Ainley Top
West Yorkshire Police say they have received reports of debris on the M62 near junction 24 for Ainley Top.
Elland bypass update
The road re-opened to traffic late Wednesday evening after a gas main was damaged on Tuesday night.
One lane remains closed around the area where work is ongoing and traffic is starting to struggle through the restricted area as we approach rush hour.
All lanes should be open by this evening though.
Good morning!
Hello Huddersfield and welcome to the Examiner breaking news blog.
Stay with us for updates on everything happening around Huddersfield as well as weather and traffic reports...