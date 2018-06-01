Welcome to the Huddersfield Examiner's breaking news service.
Stay with us throughout the day to be the first to know everything that's happening across Huddersfield and the rest of West Yorkshire.
We'll also be bringing you updates on crime, health, sport, politics, education and more live from the Examiner team.
And remember to check back before you travel as during peak times we'll provide you with all of the latest traffic updates on the M62 and roads around the region.
You can also download our app to get news on the go and push notifications for the latest breaking stories here .
If there's something you've noticed and want us to check out then please feel free to get in touch - you can call us on 01484 437712, email editorial@examiner.co.uk or tweet @Examiner. You can also find us on social media here .
Key Events
Woman cut from car after M62 crash
A woman had to be cut from her car and taken to hospital following a crash on the M62 on Thursday night.
Fire crews from Huddersfield and Rastrick cut the roof off a black Fiesta to free the woman, who sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries.
West Yorkshire Police said they received a report of a crash on the M62, between junction 24 for Ainley Top and junction 25 for Brighouse, at 9.04pm.
The only vehicle involved in the accident was the black Fiesta and only the female driver was in the car at the time. An ambulance arrived to take her to hospital but her injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.
Risk of thunderstorms today
A Yellow weather warning is in effect for Huddersfield from 9am to 10pm today.
The Met Office predicts scattered thunderstorms and occasional heavy showers could batter the area amid
At the moment it’s a grey and foggy start to the day.
Good morning!
Hello and welcome to the Huddersfield Examiner breaking news blog.
We’ll be bringing you updates on news, weather and traffic and travel as we get them.
First up we’ll have a forecast for a potentially stormy Friday ahead so sit tight...