Welcome to the Huddersfield Examiner's breaking news service.
Stay with us throughout the day to be the first to know everything that's happening across Huddersfield and the rest of West Yorkshire.
We'll also be bringing you updates on crime, health, sport, politics, education and more live from the Examiner team.
And remember to check back before you travel as during peak times we'll provide you with all of the latest traffic updates on the M62 and roads around the region.
You can also download our app to get news on the go and push notifications for the latest breaking stories here .
If there's something you've noticed and want us to check out then please feel free to get in touch - you can call us on 01484 437712, email editorial@examiner.co.uk or tweet @Examiner. You can also find us on social media here .
Barry was right!
MP for Huddersfield, Barry Sheerman, warned yesterday that the change to a temporary timetable would cause chaos this morning.
He said: “Northern Rail is in meltdown and I am seriously worried about what fresh problems Monday’s service will bring.
“I am terrified on behalf of my constituents of what will happen on Monday given what has occurred so far.
“What has happened has been a big let down and is totally unacceptable. I have had a lot of people contact me and unfortunately Northern seems to be totally incompetent especially given that the people in charge have known about what was coming for a very long time.
Leeds Road traffic update after crash
The crash happened on Leeds Road near Red Doles Lane and McDonald’s. Traffic on Leeds Road seems to be coping well despite it being partially blocked and Red Doles Lane is fully open both ways.
Northern cancellations having knock-on effect for other rail services
The reduced timetable that Northern trains switched to today is likely to have an impact on other services like Transpennine express. We could be in for a chaotic few days while everyone adapts...
Northern trains switch to temporary timetable
This could explain why James and others are experiencing problems at Huddersfield Railway Station today.
To help reduce the number of last minute cancellations that trains in the North have been subject to in the last few days, Northern Assist have switched to a temporary timetable from today.
The temporary timetable does have less services running as the rail companies adapt for a lack of drivers.
While only 6% of services are affected, one of those is the Huddersfield - Stalybridge - Manchester route.
The temporary timetables are in place until the end of July and you can check them all here.
Train disruption this morning
It seems there is a bit of a mess at Huddersfield Railway Station today...
Accident on Leeds Road
Reports of accident on A62 Leeds Road around Red Doles Lane. It sounds like the accident is near McDonald’s.