Welcome to the Huddersfield Examiner's breaking news service.
Stay with us throughout the day to be the first to know everything that's happening across Huddersfield and the rest of West Yorkshire.
We'll also be bringing you updates on crime, health, sport, politics, education and more live from the Examiner team.
And remember to check back before you travel as during peak times we'll provide you with all of the latest traffic updates on the M62 and roads around the region.
You can also download our app to get news on the go and push notifications for the latest breaking stories here .
If there's something you've noticed and want us to check out then please feel free to get in touch - you can call us on 01484 437712, email editorial@examiner.co.uk or tweet @Examiner. You can also find us on social media here .
Lady Wilson, widow of former Prime Minister Harold, dies
Mary Wilson, the widow of former Prime Minister and Huddersfield-born MP Harold Wilson, has died aged 102.
Tributes have been paid by figures including Huddersifeld MP Barry Sheerman and Leader of the Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn.
Mr Corbyn wrote on Twitter: “Sad to hear of the death of Mary Wilson. A wonderful poet and a huge support in Harold’s General Election victories. I send my condolences to her family and friends.”
Beeware!
This beehive was spotted hanging from a tree in a car park in Royds Avenue, Linthwaite.
Huddersfield outlet safe as House of Fraser announce closure of half its stores
House of Fraser announced it will close more than half its stores - but Huddersfield is not one of the ones to go.
31 of the department store’s 59 locations are set to go as the retailer’s Chinese owner finalises a restructuring proposal that will put thousands of jobs at risk.
The Huddersfield outlet, which is a key tenant of the Kirkgate Shopping Centre, is not included in the proposals.
House of Fraser said it has already informed those whose jobs are impacted by its plans.
Frank Slevin, chairman of House of Fraser, said: “The retail industry is undergoing fundamental change and House of Fraser urgently needs to adapt to this fast-changing landscape in order to give it a future and allow it to thrive.
“Our legacy store estate has created an unsustainable cost base, which without restructuring, presents an existential threat to the business.
“Whilst closing stores is a very difficult decision, especially given the length of relationship House of Fraser has with all its locations, there should be no doubt that it is absolutely necessary if we are to continue to trade and be competitive.”
Car fire causing traffic on M62
There is some congestion on the M62 westbound towards Huddersfield - just before junction 27 for the M621 - because of a car fire.
West Yorkshire Fire Service and Highways Yorkshire are on the scene.
A police officer on the scene reckons traffic will be cleared very shortly.
Yorkshire businessman Peter Stringfellow dies
Nightclub kingpin Peter Stringfellow has died this morning after a long battle with cancer.
The 77-year-old was known as King of Clubs, with his venues across the country - including his flagship London club, Stringfellows - attracting iconic celebrities.
He was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2008 but kept it a secret until the news broke in 2016.
Stringfellows publicist, Matt Glass, said: “It’s very sad news. He passed away in the early hours of this morning. It was kept very private, he didn’t want to tell. He wanted to keep it a secret.”
Good morning!
Hello and welcome to the Huddersfield Examiner breaking news blog.
We’ll be bringing you all the news, weather and traffic updates as we get them so stay tuned...