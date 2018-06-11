Welcome to the Huddersfield Examiner's breaking news service.
Stay with us throughout the day to be the first to know everything that's happening across Huddersfield and the rest of West Yorkshire.
We'll also be bringing you updates on crime, health, sport, politics, education and more live from the Examiner team.
And remember to check back before you travel as during peak times we'll provide you with all of the latest traffic updates on the M62 and roads around the region.


Attempted murder charge: full story
Here’s a link to the full story of the man charged with attempted murder following the shooting in Birkby on Friday.
We’ll have a reporter in court for the hearing and will bring you updates once the court hearing has taken place.
Man arrested in Birkby gun incident
Detectives have arrested and charged a man in connection with a firearms discharge on Arnold Street in Huddersfield.
The incident happened on Friday 8 June at around 4.40am, where a 32-year-old man suffered serious leg injuries which were consistent with gunshot wounds.
Police arrested and subsequently charged a man.
Muhammad Baig, aged 23, of Arnold Street, Birkby has been charged with attempted murder and possession with a firearm with intent to endanger life.
He remains in police custody and will appear at Kirklees Magistrates Court this morning (11 June).
Detective Inspector Andy Farrell of the Firearms Prevent Team, said: “I would like to continue to appeal for witnesses to come forward with any information about this incident.
“In particular, I would been keen to speak to anyone who saw a blue Citroen on Blackmoorfoot Road on Saturday morning (9 June), or anyone in the area acting suspiciously.
“Anyone with any information which can assist our enquiries is asked to contact the Firearms Prevent Team via 101 quoting crime reference number 13180276790 or information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”
M62 update
Update from the M62: there’s very slow traffic and exit slip road partially blocked due to broken down van.
It’s on M62 Eastbound between J25 A644 (Brighouse) and J26 M606 / A58 Whitehall Road / A638 Bradford Road (Chain Bar).
The van is now on the chevrons at the very beginning of the exit slip road to the services but is sticking out into the lane.
Here’s the queues near the jucntion, it’s moving further ahead.
Lane one (of three) remained closed until around 08:15 with lane two reopening around 08:00.
Train disruption
This is the latest on Northern’s travel disruption this morning
The 08:15, 08:22 and 08:30 Huddersfield to Leeds trains are all running late, no more than 4 minutes currently.
M62 alert
One lane of the M62 is blocked due to broken down van.
It’s Eastbound between J25 A644 (Brighouse) and J26 M606 / A58 Whitehall Road / A638 Bradford Road (Chain Bar).
Lanes one and two (of three) are blocked.
Weather watch
It’s lovely and sunny right now - think short sleeve shirts, sundresses and sunglasses.
But forecasters are predicting rain!
Monday will start dry, with some sunny spells. Scattered showers will develop into the afternoon, particularly over the Dales, with some of these turning heavy and locally prolonged given the light winds. Maximum temperature 23 °C.
Tuesday:
A cloudier and less warm day generally, although most areas will stay dry. The Dales may see a few showers develop later, although these will be fewer and further between. Maximum temperature 19 °C.
Wednesday to Friday:
Becoming more changeable. Mainly fine but increasingly breezy Wednesday, ahead of a wet and windy morning on Thursday. Bright and breezy later Thursday with Friday less windy but with showers.
Travel news
Here’s the latest on the roads:
M62:
Slow traffic on M62 Westbound between J19 A6046 (Heywood) and J18 M60 / M66 (Simister Island).
Slow traffic on M62 Eastbound around J26 M606 / A58 Whitehall Road / A638 Bradford Road (Chain Bar).
M621:
Delays on M621 inbound from M1 J43 (Belle Isle) to Leeds City Centre. Travel time is eight minutes.
A629, Huddersfield-Halifax road:
Usual slow traffic on A629 Salterhebble Hill and Huddersfield Road around the hospital by A646 Dryclough Lane. Travel time is eight minutes.
Cooper Bridge:
Slow traffic on A644 Wakefield Road between A62 Cooper Bridge Road (Cooper Bridge Roundabout) and M62 J25 Roundabout.
Happy Monday!
Morning Huddersfield, Joanne here with Monday’s live blog of travel, news and sports from in and around Huddersfield.
If there’s something you think we should be reporting on then get in touch on Twitter via @examiner or Facebook by clicking here