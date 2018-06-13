Welcome to the Huddersfield Examiner's breaking news service.
Issues on the trains
Due to a signalling fault trains will be running at reduced speeds between Halifax and Hebden Bridge.
It means train services may be delayed by up to 15 minutes.
Northern say it’s set to last until around 10am.
Fire in Batley town centre
Chemicals put in a waste bin set it on fire - and it spread to a nearby building.
Dewsbury firefighters were called to premises on Commercial Street in Batley town centre at 1.15am on Wednesday morning after a fire started in a large, commercial waste bin.
But it had quickly spread to a nearby building due to the items thrown away.
Watch Manager Mark Hemingway, of blue watch at Dewsbury Fire Station, said: “It started as just a fire in a bin, but due to the nature of the chemical products the fire spread. “It took some investigation to work out what the chemicals were, we had to call the keyholder out to double check while we were putting the fire out. “It did cause some damage to the building, mainly superficial damage to the guttering. “We were there for two and a half hours, just to make sure the building was safe and it wouldn’t flare up again.” Two appliances from Dewsbury attended the incident.
Appeal for missing Katie
Police are concerned for the welfare of a 15-year-old girl who has been reported missing from home in Cleckheaton.
Katie Wickham was last seen in Turnsteads Avenue, Cleckheaton, at 10.30pm on Monday, 11 June and was reported missing on Tuesday morning.
She is described as white, 5ft 7ins tall, of slim build, with dyed red hair which she usually wears in a ponytail. She was last seen wearing a black Adidas top, black leggings and a nose ring.
It is believed that she is in the Batley and Spen area.
Anyone who has seen Katie or with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Kirklees District CID via 101, quoting log 244 of 12/06. Information can also be given via the Live Chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.
Weather watch
Jink alert: it’s a lovely, sunny day (so far).
Pollen and UV both high, however.
Wednesday is set to be a fine with sunny spells. It will feel especially warm during the afternoon with sunny spells, though sunshine turning hazy later in the day. Maximum temperature 22 °C.
Tonight will remain dry for much of the evening, but winds will strengthen overnight with some occasional rain arriving from the west. Potentially very windy by Thursday morning, especially in the west. Minimum temperature 13 °C.
Travel round-up
Here’s the latest on the roads, mostly moving swiftly so far:
A62 Mirfield:
Usual slow traffic on A62 Leeds road Westbound at A644 Wakefield Road (Cooper Bridge Roundabout).
M621:
Delays on M621 inbound from M1 J43 (Belle Isle) to Leeds City Centre. Travel time is seven minutes.
