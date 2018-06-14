Welcome to the Huddersfield Examiner's breaking news service.
Lunchtime round-up
Travel update
Strong winds on the M62 between J21 (Milnrow) and J23 (Huddersfield). 50 mph speed limit has been set.
Man died in Dewsbury smash
Police have confirmed that a man has died after last night’s crash in Thornhill Road, Dewsbury. This is what we know so far.
The police will issue a full statement later.
Winds on the M62
We’ve seen reports of high winds on the M62 this morning so be wary on your travels this morning.
Serious crash in Dewsbury
We are checking out reports of a serious crash which closed Thornhill Road in Dewsbury last night.
Emergency services were called at 9.25pm and a man, believed to be the driver of a Toyota Yaris, was seriously injured.
The air ambulance was called but wasn’t needed.
We are waiting for a statement from West Yorkshire Police and will have an update as soon as possible.
Glorious West Yorkshire this morning
Premier League fixtures released at 9am
Don’t forget we’ll have Huddersfield Town’s Premier League fixtures for you from 9am over on our live fixtures blog.
Weather update
Here’s the outlook for Thursday to Saturday:
Very windy today, with a yellow warning for wind in place until 3pm this afternoon.
It will be less windy on Friday and Saturday with sunny intervals interspersed with scattered heavy showers, these locally thundery on Saturday.
Travel round-up
Here’s the latest on the roads, mostly moving swiftly with no reported issues so far despite the windy weather:
A62 LEEDS ROAD - MIRFIELD
Traffic returned to normal on A62 Leeds road Westbound at A644 Wakefield Road (Cooper Bridge Roundabout).
A629 SALTERHEBBLE HILL AND HUDDERSFIELD ROAD - HALIFAX
Traffic returned to normal on A629 Salterhebble Hill and Huddersfield Road around the hospital by A646 Dryclough Lane.
It's Thursday!
Welcome to your Thursday live blog, Ash here with today’s blog of breaking news, travel reports and local news with just a couple of days to go until the weekend!
Stay with us for updates throughout the day.